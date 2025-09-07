What He Said: LSU Football's Brian Kelly Breaks Down What Must Improve for the Tigers
LSU head coach Brian Kelly took the podium following the Tigers' Week 2 victory over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs believing his program has multiple areas of improvement.
No. 3 LSU took down the in-state foe 23-7 on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium, but Kelly believes the program didn't live up to the "LSU standard" in the win.
The Bayou Bengals held Louisiana Tech to 154 total yards of offense and only seven points, but inconsistency on offense left much to be desired for the program in Baton Rouge.
Following the win, Kelly took the podium to breakdown what must improve heading into Southeastern Conference play in Week 3 against the Florida Gators.
What were Kelly's thoughts on Saturday night?
Brian Kelly's Thoughts: Week 2 Edition
Not the LSU Standard
"We didn't coach well enough and we didn't play well enough tonight, and that's not our standard," frustrated LSU coach Brian Kelly said after the win. "And so they're disappointed in that they didn't live up to that standard. They want to, they want to do it. They just didn't do it tonight."
Improvement in Multiple Facets
"I don't know that there's one guy that you pull out and say, 'Well, that's the guy,' " Kelly said. "He (Nussmeier) knows he's got to play better, too. I've got to coach better."
Trey'Dez Green, Braelin Moore Status Update
"We'll get MRIs for both those guys tomorrow," Kelly said, "and then we'll know a little bit more."
Significant Room for Improvement in the Run-Game
"It's individual mistakes. It's scheme mistakes. It's not seeing the right hole," Kelly said of the rushing struggles. "From a running game standpoint, (it was) a lack of execution by players and coaches alike. And so there's not just one thing."
Better Roster Should Equal Better Results
"If I didn't think we had the players, I'd be in here giving you the coach Kelly spin. I'd give you everything that I could come up with about how great we are," Kelly said. "We've got better players on this roster, and we've got to coach them better, and they've got to execute, too.
"This is all in on everybody. This isn't just, 'Well, our coaches stink,' or 'Our players stink.' This is everybody collectively (not living) up to the standard that we have set here."
