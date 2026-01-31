LSU Football Checks In With Ole Miss Rebels Running Back Target Amid Lane Kiffin Push

Winnsboro (La.) Franklin Parish three-star running back Trey Martin received a visit from Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers staff on Friday as the hometown program intensifies its pursuit this offseason.

Martin checks in as the No. 3 rated running back in the Bayou State with a myriad of top programs battling for the prized offensive weapon in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Florida Gators, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida State Seminoles, Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers, and Houston Cougars, among others, across his time on the prep scene.

The LSU Tigers entered the race for the hometown prospect on Oct. 1 after making the call to the prized running back with a scholarship then being put on the table by the old staff in Baton Rouge.

Martin is a two-way stud where he plays both offense and defense for Franklin Parish - spending time at the safety position while on defense - as he continues his rise as an SEC prospect.

Across his sophomore campaign in 2024, Martin ran for 382 yards on 28 carries while totaling eight touchdowns on the season, but his junior campaign is where he put America on notice.

After a strong offseason - with momentum then being carried into his junior season in 2025 - Martin has blossomed into one of the fastest-rising players in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Now, Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are in pursuit with the program's head coach and running backs coach, Kevin Smith, making the trip to Winnsboro (La.) this week for an in-person visit.

Smith was Martin's primary recruiter while he as on staff at Ole Miss where the Rebels also had an offer on the table for the Louisiana native.

Now, the Bayou Bengals are looking to keep that relationship alive with Smith and Kiffin checking in with Martin this week as the program looks to make an impact in his recruitment this offseason.

LSU continues battling for America's top talent in the 2027 Recruiting Class with the coaching staff beginning to identify priority targets in the cycle.

More LSU News:

Five-Star LSU Football Signee, No. 1 Player in America Labeled 'Most College Ready'

Lane Kiffin on the Road: LSU Football Travels Across America To See Elite Targets

LSU Football Believes This Transfer Portal Addition Can Elevate Lane Kiffin's Tigers

Join the Community: