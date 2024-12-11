What It Means: LSU Football Tight End, Former Coveted Prospect Entering Portal
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will be in search of reinforcements in the tight end room this offseason via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
There will be several position groups looking to add depth this offseason in Baton Rouge, but a key unit to monitor will be the tight end room.
Last week, LSU junior Mason Taylor went public with the decision to forgo his final season of eligibility and enter the 2025 NFL Draft.
The production from Taylor was historic throughout his time with the program after rewriting the record books during his tenure in the purple and gold.
The numbers year-by-year:
Year 1: 38 catches, 414 yards + 3 TD
Year 2: 36 catches, 348 yards + 1 TD
Year 3: 55 catches, 546 yards + 2 TD
Taylor departs Baton Rouge as the leader in receptions by a tight end and yards by a tight end in LSU history.
With Taylor out, all eyes pointed towards backups Ka'Morreun Pimpton and Trey'Dez Green to take that next step heading into 2025.
But on Tuesday that thought deteriorated after Pimpton made the decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons with the program.
It was a tough pill to swallow for the Tigers with the former Top-5 tight end in America departing the Bayou State.
It was clear LSU was in search of help in the tight end room once Taylor declared for the NFL Draft, but with Pimpton now out as well, the need has now grown that much greater.
LSU will return five-star freshman Trey'Dez Green in 2025 along with 2025 signee JD LaFleur after the four-star put pen to paper with the Tigers on National Signing Day last week.
As it stands, there will be two scholarship tight ends on the roster, but that will change rather quickly this month.
Kelly and Co. have made contact with several tight ends in the Transfer Portal over the last few days in search of reinforcements.
Who's on the program's radar?
TE Luke Hasz: Arkansas
LSU will host Arkansas tight end Luke Hasz for an official visit to Baton Rouge where he will be the first visitor for the program this offseason. Hasz arrived on Tuesday evening before a full day of visit festivities on Wednesday, a source confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI. On3 Sports first reported the visit.
Hasz is a "must-have" for Kelly and Co. this offseason. He's fresh off of a 26 reception season where he tallied 324 yards and four touchdowns for the Razorbacks.
There will certainly be a slew of potential suitors here, but for LSU to get the first visit of Hasz's portal process is a win for the program.
Now, he's arrive in Louisiana on Tuesday night with the LSU program looking to swing for the fences in his recruitment.
Hasz isn't the only Transfer Portal prospect LSU is in touch with. The Tigers dished out their first NCAA Transfer Portal offer to Northwest Missouri's Zach Atkins on Nov. 29.
TE Zach Atkins: Northwest Missouri
Northwest Missouri State tight end Zach Atkins received an offer from Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers on Nov. 29, he revealed via social media.
The coveted tight end entered the NCAA Transfer Portal with a slew of premier programs extending offers with LSU now in on the action.
Atkins has received scholarships from LSU, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Arkansas, among several others, with SEC programs reaching out.
The 6-foot-5, 235-pound pass catcher is an intriguing prospect. He's fresh off of dominating the DII level as a blocking tight end and it's clear LSU will be in search of one this portal season.
Atkins redshirted during the 2022 season then hauled in 12 catches for 181 yards in eight games in 2023.
Fast forward to this season in 2024 and he’s tallied 18 receptions for 179 yards and three touchdowns.
He became the first reported offer from LSU via the NCAA Transfer Portal and it will certainly be at a position of need.
LSU star tight end Mason Taylor is off to the 2025 NFL Draft after revealing his intentions to depart Baton Rouge last week. One of the best tight ends in LSU history, Taylor leaves LSU leading the position in receptions and receiving yards all-time.
With Taylor and Pimpton out of the equation, it leaves LSU with freshman Trey'Dez Green. The freshman is a dynamic weapon that can thrive off of using his hands, leaving the Tigers with a void to fill.
LSU will need a blocking tight end in 2025 with Atkins emerging as a target along with several others that have entered the portal.
More LSU News:
Paul Finebaum: LSU, Brian Kelly in a "Really Bad Spot" Moving Forward
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.