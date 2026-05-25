What Happened Last Time LSU Played the Alabama Crimson Tide?

The name of the rivalry says it all, as the "First Saturday in November" features the LSU Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide squaring off during, most of the time, the first Saturday in November, and has made for quite some entertainment throughout the years.

Also known as the "Saban Bowl" due to head coach Nick Saban's history with both schools, the two teams have made some magic in both conference play, such as their 2019 battle that pitted Joe Burrow against Tua Tagovailoa, and even in the 2011 season's national championship that saw Saban and the Tide shut out Les Miles and the top-ranked Tigers in a 21-0 affair.

As for last year's meeting between the two teams, even though the Tigers were on the decline at this point in the 2025 season, there was still plenty of action for everyone to enjoy.

What Happened Last Time?

An LSU defender takes down Alabama running back Jam Miller (26) at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated LSU 20-9. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Week 10 of the 2025 season brought the Tigers to Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where they took on the No. 4-ranked Tide led by Kalen DeBoer, while LSU themselves weren't far from when they fired head coach Brian Kelly after their loss to Texas A&M a couple of weeks prior.

The two teams traded field goals to open the game, Alabama's Conor Talty sinking a 45-yarder and LSU's Damian Ramos splitting the uprights from 37 yards out, before the Tide put the first touchdown on the board with a four-yard rushing score by running back Daniel Hill.

Alabama would then close out the first half with its first passing score of the contest, as quarterback Ty Simpson found young star wide receiver Ryan Williams from 13 yards out to give Alabama a 17-3 lead heading into halftime.

The second half wasn't necessarily as entertaining as the first, except for those who are particularly fond of field goals.

Ramos made kicks from 44 yards and 37 yards, respectively, in the third and fourth quarters, while Talty booted a 44-yarder of his own in the later stages of the fourth quarter to give the Tide a 20-9 win, keeping Alabama undefeated in conference play on the 2025 season.

Despite Garrett Nussmeier only throwing three incomplete passes on the day, he was only able to record 121 passing yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, while running back Harlem Berry led the Tigers with 66 yards rushing.

The game marked the first time since the 2012 national championship game, also against Alabama, where the team failed to find the end zone during an entire contest.

The Tigers and Tide square off in Baton Rouge on Saturday, November 7.

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