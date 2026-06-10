What Kentucky Does Better Than LSU and Why It Matters

The LSU Tigers will have a grueling first six weeks of the season, including an early test in SEC play and a tough opening test against the Clemson Tigers. Having to wait until week nine of the season for the bye week, weathering the storm will be critical.

With a week six matchup on the road against the Kentucky Wildcats, right after a non-conference matchup, the Tigers should be well-rested and prepared for a road test in conference play.

With new head coach Will Stein at the helm, he was the offensive coordinator for the Oregon Ducks, where they ranked among the best in time of possession, which could completely derail the game for the Tigers.

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LSU Tigers tight end Bauer Sharp (10) reacts to making a first down against Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Avarion Cole (16) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Tigers underwent a regime change this offseason, bringing in Lane Kiffin to return the program to its dominant ways, as the college football world is used to. The Wildcats went in the same direction, bringing in one of the best minds that the sport has to offer.

With Stein at the helm, the success he had with the Ducks' offense is enticing, making them a dangerous matchup for any defense they face. However, it is his success in the time-of-possession battle that makes him a dangerous opponent for Kiffin and the Tigers.

With the Ducks, Stein ranked 38th in time of possession, holding the ball 51 percent of the time in college football, as his offense often dictated the flow of the game. When combined with the team averaging over six yards per play, it made them tough to stop and a drag for opposing defenses.

In comparison, Kiffin had the ball for 47 percent of the time, ranking 112th in the country last season. While the difference might not seem stark, when nearly every possession matters in a conference game, a missed possession or a quick three-and-out could be the difference-maker between a road win and a staggering loss.

One way the Tigers can limit that is by forcing the Wildcats' quarterback into uncomfortable situations. When Stein was with the Ducks, his quarterback had the second-best completion percentage in the country at 71.36 percent.

Finding a way to keep the ball in Sam Leavitt's and the offense's hands will keep the Tigers in the win column and away from a disappointing road loss.

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