Why LSU's Season May Be Decided Before October Ends

It didn't take long for the LSU Tigers to return to the national spotlight in the college football world. That's what happens when you bring in one of the biggest personalities in the sport to be the head coach.

Lane Kiffin has wasted little time planting his feet in Baton Rouge. With a great transfer portal class for this season, many in the media believe the Tigers are already a College Football Playoff threat.

But if the Tigers are going to make the CFP, they will need to survive a brutal schedule that may dictate their season before the end of October.

Only In The SEC

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin, left, stands next to Louisiana State Tigers athletic director Verge Ausberry, right, prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiffin's introduction to the program will start with the team having one of the toughest schedules in the country.

The Tigers start the season with a non-conference clash against the Clemson Tigers. Then, the team will meet the Ole Miss Rebels two weeks later in the most anticipated game of the season, followed by a matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies. That's only September.

October is a tricky month for the Tigers. After opening the month against McNeese State, the Tigers have meetings with the Kentucky Wildcats, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and the Auburn Tigers.

On paper, those three SEC matchups may not seem like a trio of teams that the Tigers should fear. However, the Wildcats and Tigers are also welcoming in new head coaches who will be hungry for a statement win.

Oct 9, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Kavosiey Smoke (0) runs the ball during the game against the LSU Tigers at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

To add even more pressure to those two matchups, the Tigers will be on the road in both meetings. LSU has had some good luck in Lexington; they've also had some brutal losses there as well.

A trip to Auburn is a familiar trip for the program. That doesn't mean it won't be easy to escape with a win.

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's a reason a lot of people feel that winning the SEC Championship is almost like winning a national championship.

If Coach Kiffin can get the Tigers to the SEC title game, it will mean this team won some major matchups during the regular season.

September is just a brutal slate, while October could be one of the trickiest slate of games the Tigers will have this season.

As for the season after October, it definitely doesn't get any easier. However, Kiffin will have a better understanding of his team by the time they meet the Alabama Crimson Tide to get November started.

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