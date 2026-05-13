LSU Coach Lane Kiffin Shares New Perspective on Ole Miss Departure

Lane Kiffin shook the entire college football world in December with his decision to leave Ole Miss after six seasons for the head coaching job at LSU.

Ole Miss fans showed up at the airport with an array of insults and choice gestures for the former Rebel coach. It was a surreal stretch of time for both programs from when he coached in the Egg Bowl to when his decision became public.

Despite the long time to think on the decision, on paper the decision was easy. From recruiting resources to facilities, LSU was the better choice for what he was looking for.

Ole Miss Is Not a Forever Home

Nov 15, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on during a time out during the first quarter against the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

"The narrative that you could stay here forever and be so great and build a statue, and why would you ever leave? ... It doesn’t happen," Kiffin told On3. "Even some of the greats, as you follow, even at the end, they’re actually pushed out. So this is what happens. The coach leaves or gets fired 99% of the time."

The reality of coaching anywhere is that there is rarely a sunset to ride off into, especially in Oxford.

Look at Hugh Freeze and Billy Brewer, coaches who led Ole Miss during some of its best years were forced out and caused a stretch of tough years.

Freeze was leading the Rebels from 2012 to 2016, holding a 39-25 record, before resigning following NCAA violations. His tenure saw major on-field success, such as beating Alabama twice in Nick Saban's prime and winning the Sugar Bowl once.

Brewer is the third-winningest coach in Ole Miss history at 66-57-3 in his tenure, going 8-3 in the Egg Bowl. He was forced out of Oxford after NCAA violations as well.

But even if they weren’t fired, getting that statue built almost never happens anywhere.

There are only a handful of college football programs that have statues for coaches, including Alabama for Wallace Wade and Frank Thomas, who both won a title with the Crimson Tide. But their statues were erected in 2006 as part of a bigger commemoration area with Bear Bryant's statue, who won six national titles in Tuscaloosa.

Nick Saban has one at Alabama too.

But a lot of the coaches with statues are the greatest to ever do it at that program and win multiple titles. Kiffin knew that at some point, his success at Ole Miss would reach a ceiling.

"So, it’s kind of like, ‘OK, this was this amazing, great six-year relationship.’ It was going to end at some point," Kiffin said.

A ceiling that he wouldn’t have at LSU.

"This place is built for championships with championship expectations," Kiffin said in his introductory press conference at LSU. " We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that's exactly what you want, and that's why we're here."

He's felt that way since the first day. That's why he came to LSU.

LSU Is Built For Long-Term Success

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

LSU is built for long-lasting success that Ole Miss simply will not have.

Again from the first day, he has said this.

"I'm looking around, and it's like we're in the NFL," Kiffin said in his intro press conference. "Everything is so amazing in that facility, and it's so powerful. The national championships and the Heisman trophies and the way the whole building is done, you're reminded you are at the elite program in all of college football."

Those are things Ole Miss doesn't have. And bringing a recruit through LSU's trophy room and showing them numerous national championship trophies, three Heisman trophies and numerous other awards makes your program stand out from the others.

Jan 18, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; A general view of the stage prior to the LSU championship trophy presentation at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Kiffin knows. That's why LSU is "just different."

But even Kiffin knows, despite having over 40 transfers and one of college football's most expensive rosters, that the success he knows he's capable of at LSU may not come in Year 1.

"It'll show in Year 2, 3," Kiffin told On3. "It's going to show that we have the same systems, we have all this stuff and we brought it here, and combined it with the branding of LSU and the ability to sign elite high school (players). That will show. It may not be next year."

With the class he inherited at LSU including the No. 1 player in the nation, his recruiting standard in his new era has already exceeded his top class at Ole Miss.

To further cement his decision as the right one, at LSU, Kiffin has landed eight five-star signees and commits out of high school. During his time at Ole Miss, he landed just three.

The resources are better at LSU, and now that his first roster is built, it's time to prove it on the field. But Kiffin wants everyone to remember one thing.

"This wasn’t a one-year decision," Kiffin said.

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