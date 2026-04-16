Which LSU Football Target Could Commit to Lane Kiffin and the Tigers Next?

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are gearing up for a massive weekend on the recruiting trail with double-digit official visitors heading to Baton Rouge for multi-day stays.

In what is shaping up to be the first pivotal stretch for Kiffin and the new staff in the Bayou State, LSU will host multiple five-star prospects, blue-chippers from out-of-state, and flip targets to campus.

LSU currently holds two commitments in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle in four-star quarterback Peyton "Pop" Houston and four-star edge rusher Jaiden Braker, but the Bayou Bengals are setting the table for what's to come.

"When I say there's a lot of work to do, that's not talking about years, that's not buying time, none of that," Kiffin said this week during Spring Camp.

"It's just saying there's a lot of work to do when you come into a program and you've got to change a lot of things when you take over. Not just offensively, but the whole culture of a program takes some time."

Now, as the offseason rolls on, te LSU Tigers are building momentum for multiple Louisiana natives on the recruiting scene. Which target could commit next for Kiffin's crew?

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Three Targets to Know: 2027 Cycle Edition

No. 1: ATH Braylon Calais

Cecilia (La.) four-star wide receiver Braylon Calais has narrowed his focus to six programs and will reveal a commitment decision on Monday, April 20. Will it be the Tigers?

LSU Tigers On SI's prediction is yes.

Calais checks in as the No. 5 rated athlete in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs across America fighting for his services, but only six remain for the Louisiana native after cutting his list of schools this week.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder put his name on the map as a sophomore in 2024 after tallying 1,059 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on 163 carries - also logging 411 receiving yards and four scores as a wideout.

Now, as a commitment date nears, Calais could be the next to commit to the program.

NEWS: Four-Star ATH Braylon Calais will announce his Commitment April 20th, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’2 200 ATH from Cecilia, LA is ranked as a Top 5 ATH in the ’27 Class (per Rivals Industry)⁰⁰Where Should He Go? https://t.co/hsmdDjm7vS pic.twitter.com/a6eurPwXJZ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 14, 2026

No. 2: TE Ahmad Hudson

Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson is down to the LSU Tigers and the Nebraska Cornhuskers with the No. 1 prospect at his position ready to wind down his recruitment.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Ole Miss Rebels, USC Trojans, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, but only two remain.

LSU and Nebraska will battle until the buzzer here - and while the Cornhuskers remain legit contenders here - the Tigers will look to put a full-court press on the dual-sport star. Could he commit to the program next? Time will tell.

🚨NEWS🚨 5-star TE Ahmad Hudson is down to LSU and Nebraska‼️



Rivals’ @samspiegs has the latest as his decision nears…



Intel: https://t.co/Kb3qPvi6i1 pic.twitter.com/qM4RGtAeOp — Rivals (@Rivals) April 14, 2026

No. 3: CB Joshua Dobson

Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson will take an unofficial visit to LSU this weekend while he works through a massive offseason.

The No. 2 rated cornerback in America has visits galore on the docket with Clemson, Texas A&M, South Carolina, and Michigan, among others, rolling out the red carpet, but the LSU Tigers remain legit contenders.

Can Kiffin and Co. get Dobson over the finish line sooner rather than later? Again, time will tell, but the elite defensive back has a ways to go until a final decision it appears.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Linebacker Breaks Down Decision to Follow Lane Kiffin From Ole Miss

LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

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Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.