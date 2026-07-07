Texas Football Scouting Report: Strengths, Weaknesses and What LSU Must Do to Win

The LSU Tigers will battle the Texas Longhorns for the first time since Texas joined the SEC in 2024. These two accomplished programs squared off in September 2019, which resulted in a 45-38 LSU win. Before that, you have to go back to 2002, when the Longhorns won that matchup.

This year's game should bring plenty of fireworks. Kickoff is set for November 14th in Baton Rouge. It features two of college football's best coaches in Lane Kiffin and Steve Sarkisian. The game also highlights a pair of star-studded quarterbacks in Sam Leavitt and Arch Manning.

There will be elite players all over the field, but let's take a deeper look at Texas' biggest strengths and weaknesses.

Strengths: A Balanced Offensive Attack and High Player Retention

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas got Manning a lot of help this offseason. Sarkisian aggressively attacked the transfer portal, as he added former Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman to a stacked wideout room. The unit also features key returners Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V.

The Longhorns were below-average at running the ball, so they added a pair of running backs in the portal. NC State's Hollywood Smothers and Arizona State's Raleek Brown were enticing additions that could provide the home-run play. Both guys averaged around six yards per carry last season. The Tigers' defense could have their work cut out trying to contain these stars on the offense.

Not to mention, Sarkisian did a nice job of retaining a majority of their defensive production. Defensive end Colin Simmons returns to Austin fresh off a monster year and will be a difficult player to contain. They also have talented transfer players like Rasheem Biles and Ian Geffrard.

Weakness: Potential Inexperience in the Secondary

Vanderbilt Commodores tight end Eli Stowers (9) catches a pass against Texas Longhorns defensive back Xavier Filsaime. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately for LSU, Texas doesn't have many weaknesses. This is a talented roster, but the Tigers could expose the Longhorns' secondary. They return senior safety Jelani McDonald, who recorded three interceptions last year,

However, some of the secondary is a bit inexperienced. Xavier Filsaime played in six regular-season games last year. The loss of Michael Taafe could be a tough one for Texas. Outside of that, there are few flaws to point out with the Longhorns.

Colin Simmons Could Be a Game Wrecker

As mentioned earlier, Simmons is one of the premier edge rushers in the sport. He's recorded 21 sacks and six forced fumbles over his first two seasons. LSU has an all-pro left tackle in Jordan Seaton, but defensive coordinator Will Muschamp could line Simmons up on the opposite side.

If the Tigers don't have a game plan to contain Simmons, he could change the outcome of this game. The Longhorns have a lot of exciting defensive players, but all eyes will be on Simmons in Baton Rouge.

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