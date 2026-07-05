Ranking LSU's Five Most Dangerous Opponents in 2026

Lane Kiffin's first season in Baton Rouge will come with a lot of pressure, and the 2026 schedule makes that clear from the jump.

LSU enters the year with sky-high expectations: a top-10 preseason ranking, a nearly all-new roster built around 40-plus transfer additions and a fanbase that's already exhausted from hearing the word patience.

But talent alone is never enough. The SEC in 2026 is as loaded as it's been, and LSU's slate is packed with programs that have major aspirations of their own.

What makes this year special is the mix of location, timing and storylines. LSU has to survive a road trip to the exact stadium Kiffin walked away from just days before last year's playoff, host two of college football's most hyped teams and make a playoff run with little margin for error.

5. Auburn

Oct. 24, 2009; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; An LSU Tigers fan and the Auburn Tigers mascot Aubie on the sidelines at Tiger Stadium. LSU defeated Auburn 31-10. Mandatory Credit: Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Auburn lands on this list because of the hype that the program has generated this offseason.

The Tigers from Auburn are breaking in a new head coach, former USF head coach Alex Golesh, who arrives after building a highly efficient offense in South Florida. The Bulls had a great season in 2025, most notably for defeating Alabama and earning themselves a spot in the top-25 for a couple of weeks last season.

That production will follow Golesh to Auburn because he brought pieces of that staff and several players, including star quarterback Byrum Brown.

But there's more reason for Auburn to be dangerous: a talented defensive unit and a major home-field advantage.

Auburn is home to preseason All-American linebacker Xavier Atkins, a former LSU Tiger, who is a returning starter on defense. But this game will be a road trip to a truly hostile environment that is historically tough for SEC competition later in the season.

4. Alabama

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; LSU defensive back PJ Woodland (11) breaks up a pass to Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton (1) at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated LSU 20-9. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tide always carries built-in hype no matter their roster, and 2026 is no different. Alabama comfortably sits in the preseason top 15 by nearly every preseason poll.

For LSU, this is one of a few major games that will take place favorable in location. This is a home game for LSU in Tiger Stadium, likely in primetime.

Another piece of good news for LSU is that Alabama's roster is below the true championship level that the Tide regularly produces. It will still be one of college football's better teams and will compete and win big games on its schedule, but it's definitely an easier test than most first Saturdays in November are for LSU.

3. Texas A&M

Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back BJ Mayes (20) defends in coverage against the LSU Tigers during the first half. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23; at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The story of LSU versus Texas A&M over the last two years has been nightmare fuel for the Tigers.

It was a choked lead in 2024, then an embarrassment at home in 2025. Will 2026 be a different story? Maybe.

This matchup between the Tigers and the Aggies comes early, and it'll hit hard. Texas A&M returns quarterback Marcel Reed, who's expected to take another step up in his third year as a starter.

Coming off of a season where he recorded 3,169 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, over 400 rushing yards and a College Football Playoff appearance, Reed will have the momentum and confidence to take that step in 2026.

The Aggies also went shopping in the portal, signing On3's No. 4 overall portal class and signing former LSU offensive line starters Tyree Adams and Coen Echols

Texas A&M brings back a great defense, but the new offensive line needs to prove that it can hold up for Reed.

The Aggies can win this game, no doubt. The question mark is only there if LSU can reach the potential that its roster and staff are capable of.

With this game coming early in the season, this is a great measuring-stick game for LSU as this Aggie team comes into the season widely regarded as a CFP-caliber squad. The good news for LSU here is that the game is in Tiger Stadium, likely in Saturday night's primetime slot.

2. Texas

Sep 7, 2019; Austin, TX, USA; LSU Tigers running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) looks for running room against the Texas Longhorns in the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ronald Cortes-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

This is LSU's toughest opponent in 2026. But it's not the most dangerous to the Tigers.

Texas enters 2026 as one of the most hyped teams in the country, built around New Orleans-produced quarterback Arch Manning, who is heading into his second full season as starter and is a preseason favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

The Longhorns' offseason roster additions only raise the bar for this team, with Texas landing star receiver Cam Coleman from Auburn, plus running backs Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers in the portal.

But the defense will be scary to play against, especially if all the new Tigers can't find their collective footing in the offense.

Everyone is buying Texas hype, as it is at or near the preseason No. 1 spot in every poll. The one thing keeping Texas at No. 2 instead of No. 1 on this list is that the game is in Baton Rouge, and it's in mid-November.

That gives LSU home-field advantage and time to make sure its talented offensive unit can gel and topple the Longhorns.

There is no mistaking what this game is, however. This is a clear top-5 opponent walking into Death Valley against a roster that is unproven as a team.

1. Ole Miss

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Delano Townsend (51) blocks during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dangerous is absolutely a word that LSU fans should use for this Ole Miss game that is coming in Oxford, Mississippi, in Week 3.

Ever since Kiffin even entertained the fact that his career wouldn't continue at Ole Miss in 2026, Rebel fans grew to have a distaste for one of the program's greatest coaches ever.

It was made immediately worse by the timing of the decision, the drama around the decision and the location he chose to call home next.

That makes this game about more than the 22 players on the field. It is personal and ugly.

There will likely be things thrown onto the field, massive amounts of boos for anything LSU or Kiffin does and the single most hostile vibe Vaught-Hemingway Stadium has ever seen.

The Rebels are coming off of a College Football Playoff run where they beat Georgia, one of the favorites to win the championship title. Their run fell short at the hands of Miami, just one game before the championship, and despite major offseason turnover in the coaching staff, the roster has mainly held together well.

That's made even more true by Ole Miss getting star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss back after a legal injunction against the NCAA, which deemed him eligible to play again in 2026, and despite losing some stars to Kiffin and LSU, Ole Miss retained other major players and reloaded with 30 new transfer additions.

Ole Miss will be good. It's not the best roster on this list, but the external factors to this game make it dangerous and one LSU needs to be ready for.

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