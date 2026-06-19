LSU Tigers 2026 Season Could be Defined by Difficult Stretch of Games

The LSU Tigers football program is gearing up for a very special season in Baton Rouge. There's a new leader in Death Valley, and first-year head coach Lane Kiffin is already leaving his mark on the program.

The Tigers' coaching staff has been on a recent tear when it comes to bringing talent in for the 2027 recruiting class. Not to mention, the staff brought in the number one transfer portal class and a strong recruiting class for 2026.

History has proven that a coach in their first season with the program can be successful. But if Kiffin wants to get in on that history, he will need to fare well in a late-season stretch of games that could define the 2026 season.

Up First

Apr 11, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer observes during the Alabama A-Day spring football scrimmage game at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

The month of November is going to be brutal for Kiffin and the Tigers. On November 7th, the team will welcome the Alabama Crimson Tide to Tiger Stadium.

It will be a battle of two historic programs. Any time these two teams take the field together, it's like watching a heavyweight championship fight. Winning this game would at least ensure Kiffin and his Tigers that November won't be all bad.

Another Home Challenge

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) rushes with the ball for a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

If the Tigers get by the Crimson Tide, one week later, they will host what many believe is the best team in the SEC going into the 2026 season, the Texas Longhorns.

There's a world where this game could have some College Football Playoff implications. Everyone knows the matchup with the Crimson Tide will be physical. Can the Tigers turn around in one week's time to take down another massive challenge in front of the home crowd?

A Hostile Environment

A Tennessee fan yells during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 29, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The SEC schedule makers did not do the Tigers any favors this season. Sure, the two games discussed earlier are at home, but they are still back-to-back games against elite talent. So, how do the Tigers finish this brutal three-game stretch? Oh, you know, just a simple trip to Neyland Stadium to take on the Tennessee Volunteers.

No matter what sideline Coach Kiffin is now on, the Volunteers faithful isn't afraid to toss a little mustard his way. Kiffin's arrival in Baton Rouge has created a new hatred for LSU from the folks in Knoxville. Getting a win at Neyland Stadium is never easy, and the Tigers will have to do it after potentially two of the most physical games they will play all season.

One could make excuses, but Kiffin and this team know what lies ahead of them. The SEC slate is never going to be a cake walk. If the Tigers can somehow get through this three-game stretch with three wins, the ceiling of this season will be shattered.

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