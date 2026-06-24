3 New Players That LSU is Counting On Next Season

It might take some time for LSU football fans to get adjusted to a new-look roster under Lane Kiffin in 2026. 41 transfer portal players entered the program, and several new commits will make their way over to Baton Rouge in the near future.

It's easy to associate so much change with a rebuilding process. That is not the case with the LSU Tigers. This team is talented from top to bottom, and the expectations are high.

There are plenty of Tigers that will make an impact in their first year with LSU, but these are three players to look out for next season.

Princewill Umanmielen, LB

Mississippi Rebels linebacker Princewill Umanmielen waits for the snap. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Princewill Umanmielen was the highest-rated defensive player in the transfer portal and comes over to LSU from Ole Miss. He spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career with Nebraska before a breakout junior season with the Rebels.

Umanmielen recorded a team-leading nine sacks with 13 tackles for loss and an interception. He's a game wrecker with his 6'5", 245-pound frame. Umanmielen is a physical pass rusher and can single-handedly disrupt an offense's flow. He could be the best player on the defense, and his contributions can take LSU far in 2026.

Ty Benefield, S

Boise State Broncos safety Ty Benefield looks to the sideline. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ty Benefield is another experienced and highly sought after defensive player. He was the third-ranked safety in the transfer portal after three seasons with Boise State.

He had a solid junior year with the Broncos, recording 105 total tackles with a pair of interceptions. Kiffin gave Benefield high praise, saying he thinks the safety can become a legend at LSU. He has star-level talent, and his excellent ball skills should become an exciting part of the Tigers' secondary.

Sam Leavitt, QB

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt throws. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Obviously, every program is counting on its quarterback to deliver, but few signal callers are under more pressure than Sam Leavitt. The Arizona State transfer helped lead the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoffs in 2024 as he threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 24 passing touchdowns.

Last year, injuries limited Leavitt to seven games. That's the biggest question mark surrounding him. With a roster undergoing so much change, Kiffin needs his quarterback to stay healthy and become a steady presence for the offense.

Leavitt has an extremely high ceiling. He can push the Tigers into postseason contenders with his ability to perform well in high-pressure situations. He'll have excellent wide receivers to throw to, and he can escape the pocket as well. But if the injuries return, LSU's success could be limited.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.