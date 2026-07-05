LSU's Most Underrated Transfer Portal Addition for the 2026 Season

The LSU Tigers are heading into fall camp with some of the highest expectations of any team in the country. That's what happens when you bring in the most sought-after head coach in the game, Lane Kiffin.

Kiffin is walking into a situation where a program and its fan base are ready to be championship contenders every offseason. To do that, Kiffin and his staff will need to bring in top talent every season, which has already proven to be no issue.

This season, the Tigers are bringing in one of the top transfer portal classes in college football. College football programs can be built by the portal a lot quicker than just high school recruiting. In taking a closer look at the Tigers' 2026 portal class, here is the one player that may be the most underrated in the class.

A New Offensive Weapon

Sep 13, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Old Dominion Monarchs wide receiver Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding (7) congratulates Old Dominion Monarchs wide receiver Tre' Brown III (2) on a touchdown catch during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers' wide receiver room is going to look a lot different this season. The players getting most of the attention this offseason have been senior Jayce Brown and junior Jackson Harris. However, Old Dominion Monarchs transfer Tre' Brown may be the most overlooked receiver in the unit.

Brown had a monster season for the Monarchs last season. As a sophomore at ODU last season, Brown had 38 receptions, 762 receiving yards, and four touchdown receptions. Those are impressive numbers, but the most impressive stat might be that Brown led the Sun Belt in yards per reception at 20.1. If Kiffin is looking for down the field threats, he may have just found a big one with Brown.

On The Attack

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's no secret that Kiffin became the top option for many programs who were in search of a coach due to his offensive mindset. Last year, Kiffin led the Ole Miss Rebels to one of their most historic seasons in program history behind one of the best offensive seasons they will ever have.

The hope is that Kiffin can bring that to Baton Rouge, and he has already surrounded himself with talent that will have the offense looking a lot different than this past season. Not only do the Tigers have plenty of transfer talent in the receivers room, but they will also have the number one transfer quarterback in Sam Leavitt.

The expectations are high for Kiffin's first season, but they may not be high enough.

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