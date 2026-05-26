This LSU Defensive Coach Is A Key Deciding Factor For Five-Star Recurit

LSU football is continuing its impressive recruiting additions, zeroing in on the class of 2027. KJ "Spiderman" Green, a five-star edge out of Stone Mountain, Georgia, is the newest defensive prospect for the upcoming cycle.

The talented edge already has ties to Baton Rouge, as his long-time relationship with defensive line coach Sterling Lucas is influencing his decision towards the Tigers.

Green, as a top target for his class, has currently received offers from Georgia, Texas, Oregon, Alabama, and South Carolina. Most recently, Green adjusted his summer recruitment schedule, canceling his visit to Austin on June 5-7 and opting to visit the Bayou State to see LSU instead.

Longtime Loaylty

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Louisiana State Tigers wide receiver Barion Brown (6) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Green and Lucas have known each other long before his recruiting period, as Lucas is still working to get the 6'4, 215-pound edge to join the Tigers.

“Coach Lucas has been my dog since eighth grade. He’s been recruiting me so hard for the longest time,” Green tells Geaux247.

Before Lucas joined the LSU coaching staff, he was the edge and outside linebackers coach for the South Carolina Gamecocks, keeping an eye out for Green in his early high school years. As Lucas brought his skill set to Baton Rouge, the two maintained their relationship and commitment talk.

If Green chooses LSU over the top college programs that are also eyeing him, he will join the class with No. 1 tight end Ahmad Hudson and four-star quarterback Peyton Houston and be able to work closely with Lucas at the collegiate level.

It doesn't always take an SEC rival head coach to join the football program to secure recruits. Sometimes, it's the mentors behind the scenes that have watched players grow from the beginning of their football career.

The Spiderman Talent

Oct 12, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive end Bradyn Swinson (4) sacks Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Green gets his "Spiderman" nickname from his former high school coach, who called his team the Avengers, with Green being selected as Spiderman. Green adapted to the name, saying that he mimicks the Spiderman stance before the ball is snapped and that when he sacks the quarterback, "it's like a web, he can't go nowhere."

His nickname fits like a glove. His speed and ability to move around the offense don't just make him a huge threat to any quarterback or rusher in front of him, but also rank him as the No. 8 prospect in the entire country and No. 2 edge in his class.

Green's high on the list as a huge defensive addition for college football programs, but his personal ties in Baton Rouge could secure the highly anticipated decision.

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