The 6 Biggest Storylines for LSU's Upcoming Season

LSU football seems to be all the rage in college football this offseason. But there are a couple of main topics that surround the program for this upcoming season.

With six Saturdays until LSU takes the stage for a season-opener at home against Clemson, here are six of the team's biggest storylines in no particular order.

6. Elite Offensive Line

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

After an impressive portal haul, highlighted by the highest-rated offensive tackle in the portal, Jordan Seaton, the Tigers are building the best offensive line that the program has seen in recent years.

Lane Kiffin also added eight more offensive linemen from the portal to create a solid wall to protect incoming quarterback Sam Leavitt.

Not only does the position group have major depth, but a supreme leader to manage the line, with Kiffin bringing in offensive line coach James Cregg. He heads back to Baton Rouge with an impressive resumé after winning the Jim Moore award for the best offensive line at LSU in 2019.

5. The Quarterback Question

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another headline-making transfer addition this offseason was quarterback Sam Leavitt from ASU. He entered his new program as the No. 1 quarterback in the transfer portal, but is now named the biggest wildcard in college football.

And it's one of the biggest questions that is asked for the upcoming season, as Leavitt recently recovered from a season-ending ankle injury last season. With fall camp just around the corner, Leavitt has an important couple of weeks ahead to become the play-caller that is the pedigree at LSU.

4. Playoff Standards

Nov 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers win the Golden Boot Trophy after the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the historic offseason, the Tigers are all set up to be a serious threat during the postseason, holding the program to a standard to have an extended season this year.

The Tigers haven't seen a postseason run since winning the national championship back in 2019, before the 12-team bracket was made. If the Tigers can hold out over their tough SEC opponents this season, they have a major opportunity to continue making history and silence any doubts.

3. The Roster Replacements

Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jayce Brown (1) makes a catch for a touchdown during the first half against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As a top-tier program with one of the biggest stages in college football, there's usually a lot to be excited about for an upcoming season at LSU.

But this season's loaded roster takes the cake for looking forward to a Saturday night in Death Valley, as Kiffin tactically plugged the holes that LSU lost to the 2026 NFL Draft.

Without worrying about empty depth across the roster, matched with star talent from both the veterans and incoming portal additions, watching the team become an unstoppable force will be one of the most exciting moments in all of college football.

2. An Unstoppable Defense

Oct 11, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (7), linebacker Whit Weeks (40) and linebacker West Weeks (33) walk on the field against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Kiffin made a key move to secure Blake Baker as defensive coordinator under him, LSU's defense was bound to be elite. But then Kiffin added major talent to the already talented roster, with the No. 1 edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen from Ole Miss and safety Ty Benefield, who's ranked as the No. 6 defensive player.

Now, the defense is ranked as the No. 2 defensive unit in college football, trailing closely behind the Oregon Ducks. With stars packing every defensive room, the defense is slowly becoming a cement wall for its unlucky opponents.

1. The Lane Kiffin Hire

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a dramatic jump from SEC programs, from Ole Miss to LSU, no one talks about LSU football without bringing up Kiffin and what he is building in Baton Rouge.

And in just six weeks, his program will be put to the ultimate test, with the eyes of America watching with high expectations for the well-known head coach. After just a couple of snaps, Kiffin will be immediately graded.

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