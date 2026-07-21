This Former 5-Star Recruit is Finally Ready to Break Out for LSU

LSU's upcoming season will feature the debut of the Lane Kiffin era, highlighted by a talented roster reload that will bring new faces to Tiger Stadium this fall.

But there is a familiar face that will return to one of the biggest stages in college football again this September. Only this time, his season is expected to be historic.

The offense may have new names that have stolen the spotlight this offseason, but this former five-star is sure to steal the offensive spotlight on Saturday nights.

An Early Star

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Louisiana State Tigers running back Harlem Berry (22) runs the ball during the first half against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back Harlem Berry enters his sophomore year as a top-60 running back in the league after an impressive true freshman season.

As a class of 2025 recruit and Louisiana native, Berry ranked as the No. 1 running back in the nation and the No. 1 player in Louisiana to fill out his five-star recruiting profile.

His top-tier rankings made him a huge addition for the Tigers last season, as Berry made his way to Baton Rouge and made an immediate impact, rushing for 56 yards by the second game of the season. He finished out the season with 491 rushing yards, averaging 37.8 yards per game, with two touchdowns. This year, these numbers are expected to skyrocket.

Berry's Breakout Campaign

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers running back Harlem Berry (22) reacts after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Berry currently sits behind running back Caden Durham, but after picking up momentum late in the season, Berry switched into the starting running back position for the last six games of the season, putting him up as a reliable candidate to shine as a starter.

This season, Durham and Berry are joined by Wisconsin transfer Dilin Jones to add to the running back room as a redshirt sophomore. With two talented options as competition, Berry is still expected to have a breakout season and become a standout name for LSU's backfield.

As a quick, young athlete who's experienced against tough SEC defenses, with a 37-yard burst against conference rival Alabama last season, he can excel in the impressive running back room to become a national name at LSU.

Berry is also a tailor-made starter for Kiffin's high-paced offense, throwing off defensive backs, which sets an ideal breakout run for the high-speed running back. Matched with new offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., who's known as the "developer of men," Berry will have new opportunities to improve his sneaky abilities and become a huge scoring threat.

He once took over the spotlight in recruiting. Gave the nation a sneak peek at his lab-created talents last season. Now, he has the chance to take center stage and become an unstoppable force this fall.

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