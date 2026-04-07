Five-Star LSU Freshman Earns Stamp of Approval from Lane Kiffin in Spring Camp

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue navigating Spring Camp in Baton Rouge with Week 3 opening on Tuesday morning as newcomers continue turning heads this offseason.

In what has become a critical stretch for Kiffin and Co. this month, the Bayou Bengals have seen both the Transfer Portal haul and early-enrollees quickly make an impact in offseason work.

"There's a lot of guys in there doing well. We're looking at it every day, how can we get better with guys and move them around... We're like an expansion team that way. We're looking at everything," Kiffin said on Tuesday.

"Because we really don't have a background with hardly any of these players. So just utilizing the time to look at a lot of different things."

But there's one true freshman that remains a hot topic of conversation: Defensive tackle Richard Anderson.

The New Orleans (La.) five-star prospect signed with the program in December prior to enrolling early with he LSU Tigers in January.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Once he signed with the program, Anderson hovered around 6-foot-3, 360 pounds, but has quickly transformed his body - checking in at 339 pounds in Spring Camp - after dropping over 20 pounds across the offseason.

Kiffin provided his stamp of approval on the No. 2 rated defensive tackle in America on Tuesday after another strong day on the ponderosa.

"Richard Anderson. Phenomenal prospect. This guy's going to be a great player. It's just a matter of time until that happens. Love how physical he is. Love how hard he's worked early. These guys really are seniors in high school," Kiffin said.

#LSU signed the No. 2 rated defensive lineman in America last December: Richard Anderson.



The 5-star Louisiana prospect has transformed his body this offseason - checking in at 6’3, 339 pounds.



“Phenomenal prospect. It’s just a matter of time… Love how hard he’s worked early.” pic.twitter.com/mXFICgt9UH — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) April 7, 2026

"Over time, they have changed. Their enrollment, for so many guys to come early, he's doing a great job. Got a little banged up and played through it Saturday which was good. So we're really excited about them. Very well coached.

"We're not a very deep defensive line. That's why it was really important to bring in portal guys, but then also signing the high school guys that we did. So there's very high expectations for him and the others."

Along with Anderson, true freshman defensive lineman Deuce Geralds has also shined in Spring Camp while working with the first-team in practice.

Now, as the offseason continues, all eyes remain on the pair of highly-touted early-enrollees with the expectation being that the tandem receives significant snaps in Year 1 with the program.

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