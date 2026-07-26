Which LSU Starter Has the Highest NFL Ceiling?

The LSU Tigers are coming into the 2026 college football season with a bright red target on their back.

New head coach Lane Kiffin seems to be a villain to every other fan base in the country. That's probably fine if you ask Kiffin; he's more worried about the results on the field.

It may be his first season in Baton Rouge, but Coach Kiffin has already assembled a very impressive team. One Tigers starter has the chance to be successful for a long time when they eventually take their talents to the NFL.

Good Candidate, But Not The Top Choice

Nov 29, 2025; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors wide receiver Jackson Harris (9) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Wyoming Cowboys during the second quarter at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's not the top choice for this opinion, but Hawaii Rainbow Warriors transfer wide receiver Jackson Harris has the ability to be a playmaker at the next level.

Harris was an absolute star during his time with the Rainbow Warriors. Last season, Harris had 49 receptions, 963 receiving yards, and 12 touchdown receptions.

The hope is the new Tigers star will blossom even more as he is going to be surrounded by more talent than he has in his entire college career this upcoming season.

It was really hard not to give Harris the highest NFL ceiling, but the Tigers have another transfer portal addition that has earned that title.

A Brick Wall

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) looks to defend during the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Colorado Buffaloes transfer Jordan Seaton may have been the biggest pickup Coach Kiffin made in the transfer portal.

Many believe Seaton to be a possible first-round selection in the 207 NFL Draft. Finding a trustworthy offensive tackle is one of the most important things a coach can do.

For example, in NFL terms, the Cincinnati Bengals wasted a lot of time seeing quarterback Joe Burrow on the sidelines by not paying to protect him.

The 2026 season is going to be really important for Seaton and his future playing career. If things go well, the Tigers may have a star on their hands.

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It feels unfair to the rest of the roster to highlight just one player. The Tigers' coaching staff has put together such a talented group.

Seaton is the obvious choice heading into the start of the season. However, this conversation could look a lot different by November.

What other players on the Tigers' roster could you see becoming top stars at the next level? There are actually a lot of choices.

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