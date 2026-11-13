Whit Weeks Still Faces Uncertainty on Latest LSU-Texas Injury Report

The LSU Tigers will host the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, a team that is ranked No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Tigers' own playoff hopes are dwindling after a loss to No. 3 Alabama on Nov. 7 and season-ending injuries to key players on the roster.

Thursday's injury report had six listed players for LSU two days before the matchup with the Longhorns.

Whit Weeks Still on Injury Report

Tigers Linebacker Whit Weeks 7, LSU Tigers take on the Clemson Tigers. September 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The absence of senior Whit Weeks has been the topic on Tiger fans' minds since the linebacker fractured his tibia against Texas A&M on Sept. 26.

Weeks was projected to be out four to six weeks after surgery. The Tigers' Nov. 7 game against Alabama marked six weeks since the injury, and Weeks still remains questionable two days before the Tigers face the Longhorns.

Probable to return

Redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Weston Davis suffered a lower leg injury in the third quarter of the Tigers' matchup with Alabama. He was seen leaving the game with crutches and later returning with a boot on his foot.

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Davis' probable return is a good sign for the Tigers. The offensive tackle has started every game for LSU in 2026, protecting Sam Leavitt's front side. Davis' return prevents a hole in the Tigers' offensive line.

On the defensive side of the ball, redshirt sophomore defensive end Gabriel Reliford moved off of the injury report, which suggests he will make his season debut for the Tigers.

Reliford appeared in 13 games for LSU in 2024, working his way into a starting role by the end of his freshman season. The defensive end tore his rotator cuff four games into his sophomore season, resulting in a season-ending surgery.

The redshirt sophomore will provide some depth to LSU's edge-rushing rotation, which is led by senior Princewill Umanmielen.

Out for the season

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers safety Dashawn Spears (10) waits for the snap during the second quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU has four players out for the season: safety Dashawn Spears, wide receiver Phillip Wright III, linebacker Charles Ross II and defensive tackle Richard Anderson.

Wright III suffered a season-ending leg injury in the Tigers Sept. 12 game against Louisiana Tech. Spears went out a week later with an ACL tear against Ole Miss. LSU took a hit for a third week in a row when Ross II suffered a torn ACL against Texas A&M.

Anderson's injury still remains unclear. The freshman was initially listed as doubtful for the Tigers' game against Auburn and later missed the game. Anderson posted on Instagram on October 23 in a hospital gown with the caption "minor setback for a major comeback," though he nor head coach Lane Kiffin have directly addressed his injury.

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