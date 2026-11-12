LSU Gets Encouraging Whit Weeks Update on First Injury Report vs. Texas

The LSU Tigers are set to host the Texas Longhorns on Saturday for the last at-home game of the season, hoping to bring back winning momentum to the program after a loss to Alabama in Week 10.

Ahead of the SEC showdown, the Tigers have reported seven players on the first injury report of the week, with two new additions and a possible return for one defensive star.

LSU has had an unfortunate string of bad luck this season, losing key players on both sides of the ball early in the year with extended absences.

The Awaiting Return

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (7) reacts during the third quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebacker Whit Weeks has been one of the team's most heartbreaking losses this season, as the defensive star suffered a fractured fibula in Week 4.

As he was expected to return for Alabama, the team captain did not make it off the injury report ahead of LSU's conference rival, forcing him to be sidelined for one more week.

Now, he is listed as questionable for LSU's initial injury report this week, hinting that he could return ahead of the team's final at-home SEC matchup.

SEC Student-Athlete Availability

New Additions

Appearing on the injury report for the first time this season is offensive tackle Weston Davis, who went out late in the Alabama matchup.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

As the offensive line has been a struggling unit this season, the line continued to struggle late in the game against the Crimson Tide, with quarterback Sam Leavitt recording a season high of four sacks.

Transfer offensive Sean Thompkins Jr. stepped in for Davis as he went out, playing the rest of the game against Alabama.

Also in the trenches is defensive end Gabriel Reliford, who is listed as probable ahead of Texas. The redshirt sophomore only played in four of LSU's games last year after suffering a torn rotator cuff in his shoulder.

The Long-Term Injuries

Sep 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Phillip Wright III (15) during warmups before the game against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU has lost three players for good this season, with recurring names on the injury report coming from wide receiver Phillip Wright III, safety Dashawn Spears, and linebacker Charles Ross II.

With all three suffering a leg injury, as Spears and Ross are out for the season with a torn ACL, the major injury is sitting them out for the rest of the season.

The three went down week by week, with Wright making an early exit in Week 2, followed by Spears getting injured in the first half of the Ole Miss game in Week 3 and Ross getting hurt the following week against Texas A&M.

As Ross and Wright are LSU veterans, the two have missed a significant amount of time playing for head coach Lane Kiffin, while Spears is missing critical time on a brand new team, coming to Baton Rouge as a transfer.

Freshman defensive tackle Richard Anderson is also listed out for the Tigers for the third week in a row, missing both the Auburn and Alabama games due to a shoulder injury.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.