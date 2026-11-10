CFP Rankings Prediction: How Far Could LSU Fall After Loss to Alabama?

With three losses on the season, the LSU Tigers find themselves in a rough spot in an attempt to make the College Football Playoff this season.

After being dismantled at home by the Alabama Crimson Tide, reaching the coveted post-season seems unlikely in year one of the Lane Kiffin era, and there is another top-ranked team waiting just around the corner for the Tigers.

Having already fallen in the AP Poll, to nearly on the outside looking in, where will the Tigers find themselves in the second College Football Playoff rankings?

Down But Not Out

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) carries the ball during the first quarter against Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers had sky-high expectations entering the 2026 season. It was year one of the Kiffin reign, and he had a roster built to let him succeed, with a price tag to match the rising expectations in Baton Rouge.

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

With two losses already on the year heading into the first set of College Football Playoff rankings, the Tigers' room for error was minimal, and their ranking reflected that, coming in at No. 14.

A win over the Crimson Tide would have put the Tigers in a comfortable position for the rest of the year, especially given the rest of the schedule remaining. Instead, with three losses, their ranking will plummet during the second release.

Despite the loss, the Tigers shouldn't fall out of the top 25, as the committee has proven it won't shy away from ranking three-loss teams. Three were ranked last week: the South Carolina Gamecocks, the Oregon Ducks, and the Florida Gators.

The Tigers should, at a minimum, replace the Gators, who suffered a fourth loss of the season this past weekend. The Missouri Tigers, who were also ranked and lost a third game of the season, should fall, but they also played a closer game against the top-ranked Texas Longhorns. The Ohio State Buckeyes will plummet as well, and they entered the weekend ranked higher than the Tigers.

Considering those two teams, and the inclusion of potentially the New Mexico Lobos, who continue to find ways to win this season, there are a handful of teams fighting for fewer spots than available.

With that said, the Tigers, just based on team talent alone, and every win being dominant so far this year, should be around No. 22-25, probably right at No. 24, providing another ranked SEC matchup this weekend against the Texas Longhorns.

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