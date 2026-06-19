Why LSU Football Could Have the SEC's Best Safety Group

LSU has always been known for its defensive backs, and 2026 should be no different.

While the Tigers bring in elite cornerbacks like DJ Pickett, the main focus in the fall is going to be on the safeties. LSU brings in Boise State transfer Ty Benefield, who Lane Kiffin cannot stop raving about. Pairing with Benefield is redshirt junior Tamarcus Cooley, an underrated piece to this defense.

Also in the mix is Dashawn Spears, who is somehow even more underrated than Cooley. Spears brings an elite ball-hawking ability, something that peaked in 2025 when he intercepted two passes against Florida, returning one for a touchdown.

Spears will mainly be featured at the star position, but is still a safety by the book and will be playing like a diversified safety. Defensive backs coach Corey Raymond has his hands full in the best way possible and will mold a championship safety group.

What does this group offer?

Ty Benefield stands before a game in the 2024 College Football Playoff | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kiffin tabbed three of his players as ultra-elite before the season, including Benefield with tight end Trey'Dez Green and offensive tackle Jordan Seaton.

“I said get Ty (Benefield) up here because I think Ty is going to be one of those legends to play here,” Kiffin said on the In The Bayou podcast with former Tiger Tyrann Mathieu.

Mathieu, the host of the podcast, is arguably the best safety to play at LSU. While matching the legend and getting invited to New York for the Heisman ceremony is a lofty goal for Benefield, the chances aren't zero.

“He’s wired right, unbelievable range, great ball skills," Kiffin said.

Mathieu also mentioned multiple times the great size of Benefield as well. He stands 6'3 and weighs 208 pounds, and he can hit like a big linebacker. It only adds to his intimidating presence on the defense.

While Benefield can make the safety group great just by himself, he needs strong pairings to make it elite. Cooley pulls it all together.

He started all 13 games in 2025, making 70 tackles and snatching two interceptions. Cooley brings top-of-the-line game knowledge and instinct, which is what makes him such a fun player to watch. He can get to the ball from any point on the field and dislodge a pass with a big hit.

Cooley isn't as tall as Benefield, standing at 6'0, but he weighs only two pounds less. His weight doesn't slow him down and only makes him a stronger tackler.

Opposing defenses will work to keep the ball away from Benefield, which will open up more risk as they come Cooley's way. His improvement in 2025 will only grow in his second year with defensive coordinator Blake Baker.

Baker is one of the best defensive coordinators in the SEC, and knows how to make his stars play like superstars. That's why Spears is finding himself at the star position, a versatile spot that will see him in coverage, as a quarterback spy and as someone who can get in the backfield with blitzes.

The 6'3 junior had a breakout year in 2025, highlighted by his performance against DJ Lagway and Florida. He only started one game in 2025, but has earned his keep as a critical part of the LSU defense.

He recorded three tackles for loss and one sack last year, and will only improve on those numbers, as well as his pass defense stats.

No one is going to want to throw the ball near this group.

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