What LSU Must Do to Reach the College Football Playoff in 2026

The LSU Tigers head into a brand new era of the program after having a down year in 2025, with a brand new regime taking over in the 2026 season.

The Tigers will have both renewed excitement and expectation with head coach Lane Kiffin taking over at the helm.

LSU doesn't make the change to Kiffin if its goal wasn't to compete right away, and Kiffin has just done that, building a team throughout the offseason in order to compete from the jump. While many things have to go well for the Tigers to turn into one of the top teams in the country, here's a look at two things that have to happen to help LSU reach the College Football Playoff.

Getting the Lane Kiffin Offense Rolling

LSU Tigers running back Caden Durham (29) runs against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

One of the biggest reasons for the Tigers' hiring Kiffin is the elite-level offenses that he built during his time with the Ole Miss Rebels. In Kiffin's final season as the Rebels' head coach, Ole Miss ranked as No. 1 in total and passing offense, No. 3 scoring offense, and No. 6 rushing offense in the SEC.

The Tigers have the necessary talent on the offensive side of the ball, starting with quarterback Sam Leavitt, who is surrounded by plenty of weapons in wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. and running back Caden Durham, among others.

While it may take time to get the offense to a fast start, getting it rolling will be the biggest key to getting the Tigers competing at a high level. Kiffin will obviously have his proven scheme and is bringing in his player caller, in offensive coordinator Charlie Weiss Jr., to be the voice of the offense.

The Defense Remaining Elite

LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40) reacts to a sack against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Trey Kukuk. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

While the Tigers as a whole had a rough season in 2025, leading to a midseason coaching change, the same cannot be said about the LSU defense, which was the best part of the team and was one of the best units in the SEC.

The LSU defense was ranked in the top 10 in the SEC in every major statistical category, being No. 5 in scoring defense, No. 6 in total and passing defense, and No. 7 in rushing defense. And the biggest thing going for the unit heading into 2026 is that the same voice is returning after the regime change.

After Kiffin took over the LSU program, he decided to retain defensive coordinator Blake Baker, who was the mind of the Tigers' defense from last season. And while LSU loses a few key players, Baker still has plenty of talent to work with in edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen, linebacker White Weeks, and cornerback DJ Pickett.

And if the Tigers wish not just to compete in 2026 but reach the College Football Playoff in year one under Kiffin, Baker's defense must once again be one of the best in the conference, paired with an offense that should be much better.

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