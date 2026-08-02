Five LSU Players That Will Dominate Blake Baker's Nickel Defense

As LSU football prepares for an upcoming season, the expectations surrounding the new and improved program are some of the highest the program has seen in years.

From a massive portal haul this offseason, the program has new faces seen all around the field, adding new talent to strategies that the elite coaching staff utilizes to see success in the SEC.

For defensive coordinator Blake Baker, he's got his hands full this season. In the best way possible. LSU landed some of the highest-ranked defensive additions in the portal to create serious threats for opponents. Now, they will contribute to Baker's defensive backfield to take it to the next level.

Baker's known for his five-man plug defense, named the Nickel formation, to see success against fast-paced offenses. With five Saturdays left until college football, here are the five stars that will shine in this defensive formation.

Strong Safety: Ty Benefield

Sep 20, 2025; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons running back Kade Frew (8) runs the ball against Boise State Broncos defensive back Ty Benefield (0) in the first quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boise State transfer Ty Benefield will be used in the strong safety spot of this suffocating formation, becoming a well-trained hawk to find the ball deep downfield, threatening any receivers in front of him.

As a top 10 overall defensive player in the league, Benefield heads to Baton Rouge from the Broncos with five career interceptions, 11 passes defended and 161 solo tackles, making him the ideal athlete for the very last line of defense.

Free Safety: Faheem Delane

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Faheem Delane (10) defends Grambling State Tigers tight end Covadis Knighten (9) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025. Ohio State won 70-0. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Safety Faheem Delane from Ohio State joins the Tigers, also adding to the roster this season from the portal, who will likely serve as Baker's free safety, used as another deep zone threat.

Delane heads to Baton Rouge just in the nick of time to miss his older brother, Mansoor Delane, head out, after being the No. 6 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Mansoor served as an elite cornerback to the Tigers, with Faheem expected to showcase similar elite coverage - only this time in the secondary, disguising himself as a safety to then attack the scoring threat.

Field Corner: DJ Pickett

DJ Pickett 3 and Mansoor Delane 4, LSU Tigers take on the Florida Gators. Sept 13, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With cornerback DJ Pickett returning for his sophomore campaign, it's almost as if Mansoor is still on the roster. He's expected to keep putting up his impressive numbers this season, leading the team in three interceptions and recording 37 tackles last season.

Pickett's young talents will essentially be used in isolation, Baker trusting him in the corner to quickly shut down an elite receiver down the field with his fast-paced abilities and powerhouse coverage.

Boundary Corner: PJ Woodland

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; LSU defensive back PJ Woodland (11) breaks up a pass to Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton (1) at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated LSU 20-9. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU's other starting cornerback, PJ Woodland, will be utilized as a boundary corner in the Nickel formation, pressuring scoring threats up front, essentially serving as one of the first lines of defense in the formation.

As an experienced, terrifying opponent for receivers, playing 614 defensive snaps last season and only allowing one passing touchdown to get by him in his two years with the Tigers, Woodland will continue to impress fans and be a heavy factor in the success rate of this formation.

Nickelback: Deshawn Spears

Deshawn Spears 10 makes a tackle as the LSU Tigers take on the South Alabama Jaguars at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And for the glue of the formation is the nickelback - safety Deshawn Spears, a secure starter for Baker's star position.

He'll be used as the ultimate chess piece in the formation, being able to find success in man-to-man coverage and then drop back to handle slot receivers, blitz off the edge, and hide underneath zones. And the job description fits perfectly.

He's recorded 53 total tackles in his LSU career, with 3.0 for total loss and one sack, while also having two interceptions last season, returning one for a 58-yard touchdown. He's often seen all over the field, dominating sneaky offenses.

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