Lane Kiffin Signs Pair of Five-Star Louisiana Natives to Elite Class With LSU Tigers

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have solidified the program's 2026 Signing Class with double-digit players putting pen to paper with the university.

After Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge last Sunday, the new head coach of the Bayou Bengals immediately began working the phone lines in order to speak with commits and targets as the Early Signing Period inched closer.

"That is our number one focus right now is to sign the best class that we possibly can Wednesday," Kiffin said on Monday. "Also, we have big-picture thinking too.

"We're not reaching or we're not signing kids because they're from this school or that school or any of that stuff, okay? We're going to sign the best players that we can on Wednesday.

"I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, it makes me want to get on the phone right now."

Courtesy of Lamar Brown's Instagram.

Now, with the Early Signing Period in the rearview mirror for the LSU Tigers, the program has locked in the two biggest pieces to the 2026 Recruiting Class.

The Five-Star Signees: Louisiana Edition

No. 1: Lamar Brown - No. 1 Prospect in America

Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown has officially signed with the LSU Tigers, he revealed via social media on Friday.

Brown, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, made the decision to commit to the LSU Tigers in July with the Bayou Bengals then landing the top-ranked recruit in America.

In what became a two-team race between the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies, the opportunity to play in front of his friends and family set the pace in his decision-making process.

"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said after his commitment.

For the 6-foot-3, 285-pounder, his relationship with LSU associate head coach and recruiting guru, Frank Wilson, played a pivotal role in his commitment to the program in Baton Rouge.

"Frank Wilson - He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment," Brown said after his pledge to LSU in July.

Now, he's made things official with the LSU Tigers during the Early Signing Period.

Lane Kiffin’s first Signing Class as the HC of the #LSU Tigers:



- Lamar Brown: No. 1 Recruit in America

- Richard Anderson: No. 1 DT in America

- Deuce Geralds: No. 3 DT in America

- Trenton Henderson: Top-10 EDGE

- Jabari Mack: No. 1 WR in Louisiana



“Just Different” in Year 1. pic.twitter.com/sDpEyRw7Be — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) December 5, 2025

No. 2: Richard Anderson - No. 1 DT in America

New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr five-star defensive lineman Richard Anderson has officially signed to the LSU Tigers after locking in his signature during the Early Signing Period.

Anderson, the No. 1 defensive lineman in America, revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in June of 2024 with the LSU staff fighting off multiple schools down the stretch- notably Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns.

The 6-foot-4, 335-pounder captured 5A All-State honors during the 2024 season after logging 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown last fall.

"Explosive interior defensive lineman with immense power and ability to two-gap in the middle of the defensive front," Rivals wrote. "Verified size at 6-foot-3.5, 355 pounds with over 33-inch arms and carries the weight very well.

"Great burst off the line of scrimmage for his size. Plays with excellent pad level and vision into the backfield."

Now, he's locked in with the LSU Tigers after putting pen to paper during the Early Signing Period.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff

Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community:Empty heading