LSU Has an Offensive Line Problem That Texas A&M Can Exploit

The No. 10 LSU Tigers return home to host the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday night. LSU is looking to pick itself up off the mat after losing to the Ole Miss Rebels last week. Texas A&M is trying to do the same. They suffered a shocking home loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The SEC prevents any wiggle room. The conference is deep, and two September losses can put a season in serious jeopardy. Both programs have lofty goals, so this matchup puts a lot of pressure on the Tigers.

Through three games, a common theme is hurting LSU, and Texas A&M will try to exploit it.

LSU's Offensive Line Has to Step Up

LSU Tigers offensive lineman Bo Bordelon and offensive tackle Jordan Seaton. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers' offensive line has been a little disappointing this season. There wasn't much competition for a starting job during fall camp, but Lane Kiffin suggested possible changes up front.

"We're going to look at some different things this week up front," Kiffin said. "We need to play better and more consistent up there."

Quarterback Sam Leavitt looked skittish in the first half against Ole Miss, partly because the offensive line couldn't protect him. Leavitt was pressured on obvious passing downs and was sacked twice on Saturday.

Last week, Jordan Seaton received the highest pass-blocking grade (83.0) from Pro Football Focus, while Bo Bordelon received the lowest (12.6). Aliou Bah (47.4) and Weston Davis (57.6) also struggled in pass protection.

The running game improved in the second half as Dilin Jones finished with 106 rushing yards. However, no offensive lineman finished with a run-blocking grade above 60 against the Rebels. The offensive line has to turn in a complete effort, but it won't be easy against Texas A&M.

The Aggies have the fewest sacks (4) in the SEC, but there is still talent on that side. T.J. Searcy and DJ Hicks can pressure Leavitt and make him uncomfortable in the pocket. Part of the reason for the low sack numbers is that Texas A&M doesn't blitz a lot.

The Aggies blitz at one of the lowest rates in the conference, and they aren't getting enough pressure with four pass rushers. They may have to adjust their scheme to get after Leavitt. While LSU struggled in pass protection against Ole Miss, that doesn't mean it will happen again on Saturday.

This up-front battle could determine the outcome. We'll see if Kiffin made some adjustments this week, and hopefully the offensive line can give Leavitt more time to operate.

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