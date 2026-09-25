5 Texas A&M Players LSU Must Keep in Check on Saturday

The LSU Tigers look for a big-time bounce-back performance after dropping their first game of the season on the road to the now-ranked No. 4 Ole Miss Rebels.

The Tigers will do so, returning home for another rivalry game as they host the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies, who will also be looking for a return to form after being upset at home by the Kentucky Wildcats in their SEC opener.

The Aggies have plenty of talented players, which the Tigers will have to keep a close eye on. Here's a look at five of those players that LSU will have to keep in check on Saturday night.

QB Marcel Reed

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed has torched the LSU defense in the last two meetings between the Aggies and the Tigers. In those two games, Reed has combined for 274 passing yards and two touchdowns while dominating on the ground, rushing for 170 yards and an additional five touchdowns.

Reed makes his second trip to Death Valley looking for better performance following a lackluster showing in the Aggies' loss to Kentucky a week ago. The Texas A&M quarterback has proven he can take control of a game against a Blake Baker defense, and the Tigers will need to keep the elusive Reed in check.

WR Isaiah Horton

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Isaiah Horton (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies' big-time offseason addition of wide receiver Isaiah Horton has paid off through the first three weeks of the season as the big target has hauled in 12 receptions for 170 yards and a team-leading three touchdowns.

The Tigers' secondary will have to be more than up for the challenge of going up against Horton, as the wide receiver has a towering frame at six-foot-four, 215 pounds, and is an imminent downfield threat.

WR Mario Craver

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) scores a touchdown during the second half against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only is Horton a big piece of the Texas A&M offense, but so is wide receiver Mario Craver. The Aggies retained Craver from a season ago and the wide receiver has picked up right where he left off with a team-high 19 receptions for 194 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Craver is a speedy wide receiver who does a lot of his damage lined up inside the slot, which will put pressure on the LSU defense. And Craver's ability to line up and move around the formation gives the Tigers' defense another dimension to worry about with Craver.

LB Ray Coney

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Ray Coney (21) reacts during the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The LSU offense looks to get back on track after a slow start in Oxford and a stalled comeback at the end of the game. And one Aggie whom quarterback Sam Leavitt will have to locate on the majority of plays is linebacker Ray Coney.

Coney's 18 tackles are tied for the most by an Aggie through the first three games of the season, with the linebacker also adding 1.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Coney has been a big addition out of the transfer portal for the Texas A&M defense, and the Tigers will have to be well aware of where he lines up.

DE T.J. Searcy

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end T.J. Searcy (18) defends in coverage as Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Jalen Klemm (70) attempt to block at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest keys to Leavitt having a bounce-back performance is keeping him upright, especially keeping the pressure from defensive end T.J. Searcy.

Searcy will walk into Baton Rouge with 14 tackles, a team-leading 2.5 tackles for loss, and a sack. While the Aggies haven't been able to replicate the pass rush they had a year ago, Searcy leads the unit through three games and will look to disrupt the LSU offense on Saturday.

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