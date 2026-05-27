3 Things That Could Significantly Alter LSU Recruiting Over the Summer

For the LSU Tigers, the upcoming season will serve as a critical piece in the program as they look to take the right step to getting back on track and showing that they are back to being one of the top football programs in the country.

That sentiment was echoed over the offseason after their hiring of Lane Kiffin, who will serve as the head coach as he looks to right the ship. With spring camp in the book, now Kiffin and his coaching staff turn their attention to the summer recruitment window.

With critical visits coming up in the next few weeks, there will be a lot of news going on, so what are three of the most important things that fans should be keeping an eye out for?

Can the Tigers Flip Easton Royal?

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin with top receiving recruit Easton Royal | Courtesy of Easton Royal via X.

One of the most anticipated recruiting races comes down primarily to the Tigers and the Texas Longhorns for the No. 1 receiver in the class, Easton Royal. The Longhorns hold the edge, though, as they currently have a commitment from the top prospect and a Bayou State native.

The Tigers will host him on campus this upcoming weekend, and it will be full speed ahead as they look to flip his commitment. It would serve as not only a significant boost to the class but a warning sign that the Kiffin era has arrived in Baton Rouge.

The task doesn't seem like it will be easy, though, and the Tigers will definitely have to work for it, but they currently have a foot in the door. Now, the question becomes if they can break it down.

Can Kiffin Add Numbers to the Class?

Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Tigers are currently the No. 10 class in the cycle, despite having only five commitments, the fewest in the top 30 classes. The summer visits, though, will serve as a chance to change that, allowing the Tigers to add not just depth, but talented depth as well.

Some names to watch for as visits roll on include: Albert Simien, Miguel Whitley, Colton Nussmeier, Karon Eugene, Ellis McGaskin, and Jayden Miles.

There will be plenty more names that could see the Tigers make a jump in their rankings, but for now, there is clearly a core of talent that the program is looking to land.

Early Names to Know That Will Be on Campus

Louisiana State Tigers wide receiver Kyle Parker (12) motions during the first half against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The 2028 cycle is pretty wide open for the Tigers, with not too much news coming through for now on that end. Still, there are some names to look for this summer, with potential for Kiffin and his staff to get a solid foot in the door for conversations.

Some of those names are elite prospects in the cycle, too, including Geraci Carson, Zion Coger, and the No. 1 prospect in the Bayou State, Shamar Evans. Other names to keep an eye on are Kameron Grisby, Calvin Ursin, and Caiden Bellard.

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