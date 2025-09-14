Arkansas Razorbacks Commit Raves About LSU Football Visit for Florida Gators Matchup
Theodore (Ala.) four-star linebacker JJ Bush was in Baton Rouge on Saturday night for the LSU Tigers' SEC opener against Billy Napier and the Florida Gators.
Bush, the top-ranked linebacker in Alabama, has remained a priority target for Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals despite a commitment to the Arkansas Razorbacks in July.
The LSU Tigers are a program to monitor in his recruitment as the Early Signing Period in December inches closer after another strong visit for Bush.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder raved about his time back in Baton Rouge where he had an opportunity to talk shop with LSU linebacker Harold Perkins following the game.
"He came to me and said 'wassamn brada you up next it’s about that time,'" Bush wrote via social media.
Bush has remained a top target for LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker at the linebacker position where the program continues keeping a foot on the gas despite a commitment to Arkansas.
Now, after a weekend in the Bayou State, Bush was accompanied by multiple LSU Tigers commitments including five-stars Lamar Brown and Trenton Henderson while the program rolled out the red carpet.
The Tigers are without a linebacker commit in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with both Bush and Baton Rouge (La.) Central four-star JaMichael Garrett emerging as the pair of targets to know this fall.
LSU will remain in pursuit of Bush as his recruitment heats up down the stretch ahead of the Early Signing Period.
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Run-and-hit linebacker with an exceptional athletic profile. Began prep career playing safety before moving into the box. Displays outstanding range for a second-level defender as he’s quick to change his heading and will find ways to go through or around obstacles.
"Embraces contact and is a spirited face-up tackler that wants to strike ball carriers. Has gotten on-ball looks in passing situations and has proven to be dangerous on the blitz as he can dip and rip his way to the quarterback. Better in zone coverage than he is man coverage at this stage, but has the speed and length to in theory shadow attached or detached weapons.
"Must enhance his read-and-diagnose skills as he lacks the desired field vision while embracing the weight room, but has a chance to emerge as an impact player for a Power Four program with his frame, physicality and overall energy. Should be a regular on special team units."
