LSU Football Defensive Line Coach Hot Board Shifts As Target Re-Signs With Florida

The LSU Tigers continue working towards assembling Lane Kiffin's first coaching staff in Baton Rouge with multiple moving parts across the last few weeks.

Once Kiffin arrived in the Bayou State, the new shot-caller of the Tigers brought over near double-digit staffers from Ole Miss to fill out the assistant pool on offense along with other front office figures.

From there, Kiffin pulled off a seismic move in retaining defensive coordinator Blake Baker where he then kept edge rushers coach Kevin Peoples. secondary coach Corey Raymond and safeties coach Jake Olsen on staff.

But there remains a slot open on the staff with Kiffin and Co. in search of a defensive line coach.

LSU appeared to be trending in the right direction for Syracuse co-defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson, according to Football Scoop, with reports stating that the LSU Tigers were in position to land him two Saturday's ago.

"Splash secured. Elijah Robinson is joining LSU's staff sources share," Football Scoop wrote.

But it appears as though no deal was yet finalized.

Fast forward just days later and there was doubt that a deal would come to fruition, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

"It's very much in question at this point that Robinson, who is of interest to more than just LSU, ends up joining the Tigers’ staff. There’s some doubt at this stage that it ends up happening," Zenitz wrote via X.

In what has taken a significant turn, the LSU Tigers appear to be on the outside looking in to land Robinson's services, according to reports.

An update re: Elijah Robinson and the LSU defensive line coach job, per sources:



It’s very much in question at this point that Robinson, who is of interest to more than just LSU, ends up joining the Tigers’ staff. There’s some doubt at this stage that it ends up happening. pic.twitter.com/JSrLHGNk9i — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 9, 2025

But Kiffin and Co. continue searching for defensive line coaches across America with LSU reportedly targeting Florida's Gerald Chatman for an opportunity to return to Baton Rouge.

Chatman has emerged as one of the most respected defensive line coaches in the Southeastern Conference with both Kiffin and Florida head coach Jon Sumrall looking to have him on staff.

Now, Chatman has reportedly made his move. The coveted defensive line coach will remain in Gainesville after inking a new deal with the Florida Gators on Thursday, according to On3 Sports.

LSU was targeting Florida defensive line coach Gerald Chatman for a similar role on the Tigers' defensive staff, but Gators head coach Jon Sumrall has signed him to a deal to stay in Gainesville, sources tell @On3sports.https://t.co/wCH9Wbmo5R pic.twitter.com/OZuK7A9SNS — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) December 18, 2025

Now, LSU's quest for a new defensive line coach continues with Chatman now off the market as Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals remain in search of a new leader in the trenches on defense.

