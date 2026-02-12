Auburn Tigers Land Commitment From Coveted LSU Football Defensive Line Target

Hueytown (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Donivan Moore has committed to Alex Golesh and the Auburn Tigers after making his decision public on Thursday evening.

Moore checks in as the No. 1 overall recruit in Alabama and the No. 5 rated defensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle where he's quickly made his move after narrowing his focus to six schools this month.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, and Ohio State Buckeyes, among several others, as he blossoms into one of the top prospects in the country.

Now, evaluators are salivating at the potential he attains as he gears up for his senior campaign.

"One of the top defensive linemen in the country, Moore checks in as the No. 5 player at his position and has drawn offers from across the country," Rivals wrote of the elite defender.

"Auburn, Ole Miss and Alabama each hosted him for visit this fall, though it’s the Tigers who currently hold a heavy advantage in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM).

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Donivan Moore has Committed to Auburn, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’4 270 DL chose the Tigers over Alabama, Ole Miss, Texas, Ohio State, and LSU



He’s ranked as a Top 5 DL in the 2027 Rivals300https://t.co/kYMOAhNoFG pic.twitter.com/b4U75YdWaM — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 12, 2026

"With a new coaching staff entering the picture in both Auburn and Oxford, time will tell on which schools are contenders heading into official visits this summer."

Moore trimmed his list to six schools with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers sitting alongside the Auburn Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, and Alabama Crimson Tide as the finalists in his recruitment.

But the Auburn Tigers quickly emerged as the favorites in his recruitment with a decision now made as of Thursday evening.

“One of the biggest reasons I committed now is trust,” Moore told Rivals. “Coach Vontrell [King-Williams] is honest with me, and I believe the coaches there. The communication was key — they never stopped checking on me. And when I’m there, it just feels like home.

“I’m very excited about their future,” he added. “They’re coming back up. I like Coach Golesh and I really like Coach King.”

Now, LSU will pivot elsewhere with a myriad of targets on the program's radar in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

