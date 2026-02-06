SEC Rival Gaining Momentum for Elite LSU Football, Ohio State Buckeyes Target

Hueytown (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Donivan Moore has the top programs in America pursuing his services with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers in the thick of it.

Moore checks in as the No. 1 overall recruit in Alabama and the No. 5 rated defensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle where he's quickly narrowed his focus to six schools.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, and Ohio State Buckeyes, among several others, as he blossoms into one of the top prospects in the country.

Now, evaluators are salivating at the potential he attains as he gears up for his senior campaign.

"One of the top defensive linemen in the country, Moore checks in as the No. 5 player at his position and has drawn offers from across the country," Rivals wrote of the elite defender.

"Auburn, Ole Miss and Alabama each hosted him for visit this fall, though it’s the Tigers who currently hold a heavy advantage in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM).

"With a new coaching staff entering the picture in both Auburn and Oxford, time will tell on which schools are contenders heading into official visits this summer."

Moore has trimmed his list to six schools with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers sitting alongside the Auburn Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, and Alabama Crimson Tide as the finalists in his recruitment.

But the Auburn Tigers have quickly emerged as the favorites in his recruitment with Rivals' Sam Spiegelman logging an expert prediction on Friday.

LSU is in the midst of a recruiting tear this offseason with the program assembling the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America while also gaining momentum in the 2027 cycle.

Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson remains the name to know as LSU picks up steam.

Dobson checks in as the No. 1 rated cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle where he's blossomed as a household name with a myriad of programs entering the race for his services.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound South Carolina native has reeled in offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, North Carolina Tar Heels, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others, across his prep career.

Now, the Bayou Bengals are intensifying its pursuit of Dobson with LSU the team to beat.

More LSU News:

Five-Star LSU Football Signee, No. 1 Player in America Labeled 'Most College Ready'

Lane Kiffin on the Road: LSU Football Travels Across America To See Elite Targets

LSU Football Believes This Transfer Portal Addition Can Elevate Lane Kiffin's Tigers

Join the Community: