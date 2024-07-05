BREAKING: Top 10 EDGE in America Damien Shanklin Commits to LSU Football
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff remain scorching hot on the recruiting trail after securing a commitment from four-star EDGE Damien Shanklin, he announced on Friday.
The Tigers continue an impressive run of commitments with Shanklin becoming the third pledge in the last two days.
Kelly and Co. now add the No. 1 prospect in Indiana to the 2025 recruiting class with Shanklin selecting LSU over Ohio State, Notre Dame and Tennessee, among others.
The 6-foot-5, 235-pounder is rated as a Top 10 EDGE in America with the Tigers piecing together an impressive group in the trenches defensively.
Shanklin joins four-star EDGE Jesse Harrold as the pair of Top 10 edge rushers to commit to the Bayou Bengals this summer.
It's an impressive run for the program. After entering June with zero defensive line commitments, position coach Bo Davis and defensive ends coach Kevin Peoples have now hit their stride.
Davis has secured a pair of defensive tackles this month in Zion Williams (four-star DL) and Brandon Brown (four-star DL).
Brown revealed his commitment on Friday, July 5th after flipping his pledge from the Texas Longhorns to LSU.
For Peoples, he's now reeled in both Shanklin and Harrold, who both rank as Top 10 EDGE recruits in the 2025 class.
The Bayou Bengals are piecing together an impressive 2025 recruiting class with more targets expected to reveal their decisions sooner rather than later.
Shanklin becomes a critical piece in the trenches for the Tigers with the one-two punch of him and Harrold giving LSU impactful players to work with long-term.
More on Harrold and what he provides LSU:
Jesse Harrold: Top 10 EDGE
The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder out of Florida committed to LSU over the likes of Colorado, Illinois and Texas A&M after Kelly and Co. got the fast-rising prospect to Baton Rouge for an official visit in June.
The four-star EDGE is the first commitment for Kevin Peoples, LSU's defensive ends coach. Now, he secures a pledge from one of the top prospects in America with Harrold joining the 2025 class.
The prized Sunshine State native was expected to officially visit both Georgia and Texas A&M this month after wrapping up a trip to LSU.
Once he checked out the scenes of Death Valley, he knew where he wanted to be. Then, he shut down his recruitment and revealed a commitment to the Tigers.
LSU currently holds the No. 3 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle with the Tigers creeping up on Ohio State for the No. 1 slot, according to On3 Sports' Rankings.
Kelly and the Tigers landed a commitment from the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America to jumpstart what's expected to be an impressive string of commitments in the coming weeks.
Other LSU News:
BREAKING: LSU Football Flips Texas Longhorns Commit Brandon Brown, Pledges to Tigers
The Additions: LSU Baseball Dominating NCAA Transfer Portal, More Moves on the Way
LSU Football Newcomer Profile: Dashawn Spears Looks To Make Immediate Impact
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.