Brian Kelly, LSU Football Expected to Host the No. 2 Offensive Tackle in the Portal
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff will look to add bodies to the offensive line this offseason via the NCAA Transfer Portal with their sights set on a new target.
Kelly and the Tigers have quickly become one of the most active programs in the portal to this point with nine additions locked over the first week and a half.
It's been an impressive stretch for LSU during the first 10 days of the December window after adding to positions of need.
Now, with several position groups accounted for thus far, the LSU staff has their sights set on adding depth to the offensive line.
On Wednesday, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported that the LSU Tigers will host Washington State transfer Fa'alili Fa'amoe for a visit to Baton Rouge in the coming days.
Fa'amo is the No. 2 rated offensive tackle in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the staff looking to make another splash here.
We've seen the program be successful with transfers that have visited campus to this point. Will Fa'amoe be the next in line? Time will tell, but so far, he's locked in a pair of visits with Nebraska and LSU set.
The 6-foot-5, 314-pounder just wrapped up his redshirt-junior campaign with the Cougars where he will now look for a new home to play his final season of eligibility.
LSU will look to turn up the heat as they prepare to add more bodies to the offensive line after losing four starters from the 2024 season in Will Campbell, Emery Jones, Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier.
Along with Fa'amoe, LSU is turning up the heat for another target via the Transfer Portal.
The Trending Target: Braelin Moore
The buzz circulating over the weekend surrounded Virginia Tech center Braelin Moore placing his name in the portal and testing the free agent market.
Once his name officially entered the portal, the LSU Tigers became the immediate team to beat.
LSU has one returning starter on the offensive line set to return in 2025: DJ Chester.
Chester served as the starting center for LSU, but was certainly out of position with his natural slot being at guard.
Now, with LSU pursuing Moore, it would give the Bayou Bengals an opportunity to slide Chester to the center slot where he can return to his natural position of offensive guard.
This is a big one for the Tigers. Moore is the No. 4 rated interior offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to 247Sports.
The predictions have come flying in for Moore to become the next addition to LSU's 2025 Transfer Portal Class with the program trending for his services.
Over the first 10 days of the NCAA Transfer Portal window, LSU has proven to be one of the most active programs in the free agent market with nine additions.
The Additions on Offense (5):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
The Additions on Defense (4):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
Now, the program is turning up the heat for Moore to join a star-studded class this cycle.
More LSU News:
The LSU Transfer Portal Update: Who's in? Who's out?
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.