Brian Kelly, LSU Football Set to Host Prized Louisiana Running Back for Spring Visit
Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High star Jayden Miles put his name on the map following a dominant sophomore campaign with his prep squad last fall.
Miles, one of the top running backs in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has emerged as a coveted prospect in the rising junior class with multiple SEC programs extending offers.
In January, it was the LSU Tigers that got in on the action after extending a verbal scholarship his way during the program's Junior Day recruiting event.
Miles was on campus for the event with position coach Frank Wilson handing out the offer in-person to the Louisiana star.
The 6-foot-2, 203-pounder already attains tremendous physical tools for a prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the "Who's Who" of college football taking notice.
Now, Miles has lined up unofficial visits with multiple programs for the spring.
He will visit the Oklahoma Sooners [March 8], LSU Tigers [March 14], Houston Cougars [March 20], Auburn Tigers [April 12] and Texas A&M Aggies [April 19].
It'll be a busy stretch for the fast-rising running back with Brian Kelly's program hoping to keep the Baton Rouge native in town for his college career.
Kelly's club has dished out several offers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as of late with the program looking to add talent for the long haul.
Dezyrian Ellis: Winnisboro (La.) Franklin Parish ATH [2026]
Ellis is a true do-it-all athlete on the prep scene for his Franklin Parish squad. He's coming off of a monstrous junior campaign with the top schools taking notice.
He plays both sides of the ball as both a quarterback and defensive back with LSU extending him an offer to play in the secondary.
The 6-foot-2, 163-pounder reeled in the scholarship on Saturday with the program handing one out in-person.
Javon Vital: Lake Charles (La.) Hamilton Christian WR [2027]
Vital has proven to be one of the most explosive, physical athletes in Louisiana with programs across America keeping tabs on the rising-junior's game.
He's a 5-foot-10, 180-pound speedster is a multi-sport athlete where the Tigers have now gotten in on the action early.
LSU handed Vital an offer during the program's Junior Day event in January as well.
