Coaches on the Road: LSU Football Visits Several Priority Targets for In-Home Trips
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers coaching staff hit the road this week to hold in-home visits with double-digit priority targets in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The staff traveled across America with stops in Georgia, Virginia, Florida, Mississippi, and Texas, among others, to get face-to-face meetings together with top targets.
It was a beneficial week for the staff with the LSU program looking to build upon what is shaping up to be an impressive haul in the 2026 cycle.
The Tigers hold a Top-5 overall class with six commitments to this point including a handful of talents from Louisiana.
But Kelly and Co. know their recruiting realm of border states providing success for the program.
Now, the staff is winding down on a busy week on the recruiting scene with several in-person visits with prospects.
Coaches on the Road: This Week's In-Home Visits
Brodie McWhorter: Coveted 2026 Quarterrback
Kingston (Ga.) quarterback Brodie McWhorter is back on the market after backing off of his pledge to West Virginia with multiple programs in touch with the Peach State native.
McWhorter, a three-star signal-caller in the 2026 Recruiting Class, has been wined and dined by several schools with coaching staffs now holding in-home visits.
Along with in-home visits, he's hit the recruiting trail this month with the NCAA Dead Period lifted after taking a trip to Starkville to see Mississippi State last weekend.
Now, LSU is entering the mix after co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Joe Sloan, hit the road to check in with McWhorter on Monday.
The LSU quarterback room is in a unique position currently with Garrett Nussmeier returning to the program in 2025 while also adding Mississippi State transfer Michael Van Buren last month.
Van Buren, the Bulldogs' starter in 2024, elected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and make his way to Baton Rouge as the presumptive heir apparent to Nussmeier in 2026.
But it hasn't stopped the LSU staff from pushing for quarterbacks in the 2026 cycle with McWhorter now also on the list.
Dre Quinn: Prized 2026 EDGE
Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian edge rusher Dre Quinn picked up several offers during his junior campaign in 2024 with the LSU Tigers remaining in contact.
Following an impressive 2024 season with his prep program, Quinn was yet to reel in an offer from Brian Kelly and Co.
But last week that changed after the LSU Tigers picked up the phone and extended a scholarship to the Peach State star.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder has cruised up the recruiting rankings as a Top-300 player in America with several premier schools on his offer list:
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Florida State Seminoles
- Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Clemson Tigers
- Etc.
Quinn has the attention of the top programs in the country with the LSU Tigers being the most recent to extend a scholarship his way.
Then, shortly after receiving the offer, LSU edge rusher coach Kevin Peoples made his way to Georgia for an in-home visit with Quinn.
Dylan Berymon: No. 2 DL in Louisiana
Monroe (La.) Ouachita Parish four-star defensive lineman Dylan Berymon has cruised up the recruiting rankings following a standout junior campaign.
Berymon, the No. 2 rated defensive lineman in Louisiana, is a player firmly on the LSU Tigers' radar as he enters a pivotal stretch in his recruitment.
But LSU isn't the only school turning up the heat for the 2026 four-star prospect out of The Boot.
The 6-foot-3, 275-pounder is feeling the love from Texas, Missouri, USC, Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Notre Dame along with the hometown Tigers, according to On3 Sports' Chad Simmons.
Berymon is a player that will have a busy spring ahead of him with visits already locked in with both the Texas Longhorns and Missouri Tigers.
For Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns, the program has prioritized Berymon in a big way with the program hosting him on several occasions.
LSU is a squad that is beginning to gain traction in his recruitment with the program looking for defensive linemen for the future.
Now, Kelly and Co. have hit the road to check in with Berymon for a face-to-face visit on Friday.
Zaden Krempin: Priority 4-Star 2026 Offensive Lineman
Prosper (Tex.) four-star offensive lineman Zaden Krempin received a visit from offensive line coach Brad Davis this week with the coveted target raving about the meeting.
Now, Krempin has locked in a visit with the LSU Tigers. He'll take an official to Baton Rouge during the weekend of May 31st.
LSU continues pursuing the coveted target with a myriad of schools in his ear. Along with the Tigers, the Texas Longhorns received face time with the Lone Star State stud.
Drew Evers: Top-25 Offensive Lineman
Flower Mound (Tex.) four-star offensive lineman Drew Evers received face time with position coach Brad Davis this week while the recruiting guru made his way across Texas.
Evers, a fast-rising prospect in the 2026 class, has seen his recruitment blossom over the last few months.
Now, LSU has made sure to get in on the action with Evers raving about his time with Davis.
LSU is looking for elite-level talent in the trenches with Davis prioritizing Evers.
Cortez Redding: Top-15 Safety in America
Jonesboro (Ga.) four-star defensive back Cortez Redding is a fast-rising safety in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the LSU staff taking notice.
Now, safeties coach Jake Olsen has made his way to the Peach State to check in with Redding during a critical offseason for the safety room.
Redding has received several Power Four offers with interest across America, but the Tigers continue doing their due diligence here.
Olsen made his way to check in with multiple priority targets in the 2026 class this week as he looks to bolster the talent-level moving forward.
Jaquez Wilkes: Top-10 Linebacker in America
Wadley (Ala.) four-star linebaacker Jaquez Wilkes is fresh off of a dominant junior campaign after blossoming into a Top-100 player in America.
He continues hearing from the likes of Georgia and other premier programs, but LSU is working in this one as well after coach Kevin Peoples made the trip to visit with Wilkes in-person this week.
The LSU staff continues turning up the heat for several priority prospects in the 2026 Recruiting cycle with recruits beginning to line up visits to Baton Rouge.
LSU Tigers On SI will have the latest on the recruiting trail with the program continuing to lock in trips with their 2026 Big Board.
More LSU News:
LSU Adds Commitments From Seven Top-100 Transfers in the Portal
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.