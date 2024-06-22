Commitment Alert: LSU Football Lands Top 10 DL in America Richard Anderson
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have landed a commitment from New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr defensive lineman Richard Anderson, he announced via social media on Friday night.
Anderson, the No. 7 prospect in Louisiana according to On3 Sports, is fresh off of a visit to Baton Rouge for the Tigers' Friday Night Lights Camp.
While on campus, the 6-foot-4, 320-pounder shut down his recruitment and revealed a commitment to defensive line coach Bo Davis and the LSU program.
It's an impressive pledge for Davis and Co. with the Tigers securing their first commitment of the 2026 cycle while keeping one of the Bayou State's top players home.
The Edna Karr to LSU pipeline continues with Anderson's pledge. We've seen several talented prospects from one of the top schools in New Orleans take their talents to LSU.
Now, Anderson is next in line to keep the trend alive.
The coveted defensive tackle selected LSU over a slew of the top programs in the country. After a standout sophomore campaign, the scholarships started rolling in with Miami, Oregon and USC, among several others, extending verbal offers.
Once Davis arrived in Baton Rouge to take over as LSU's defensive line coach, there was an itch that the program would begin locking in top talent to take over the trenches.
After striking out on a handful of the top players in the NCAA Transfer Portal, Davis has kept his head down and begun dominating the high school ranks.
Anderson is the first defensive line target to pop this summer with LSU having several 2025 prospects on their radar prepared to reveal decisions in the coming weeks.
Names and their commitment dates to keep tabs on (2025 cycle):
Damien Shanklin: August 29th
The four-star EDGE took a visit to Death Valley in early June with defensive line coaches Bo Davis and Kevin Peoples making a major move.
The No. 1 prospect out of Indiana, LSU is going out of their southern region recruiting realm, but they have quickly circled Shanklin as one of their top EDGE prospects in the 2025 cycle.
Now, with a visit to Baton Rouge wrapped up, LSU is surging for the coveted Indiana native.
On3 Sports recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction for LSU to win out for Shanklin's services with his recruitment process ramping up.
For LSU, they've now hosted Shanklin for a much-needed official visit with the four-star talent still set to visit other programs. The Tigers will have to fend off Ohio State, among others, but appear to be the team to beat here.
Zion Williams: July 4th
The coveted defensive lineman is viewed as a gem by the LSU staff with this program rolling out the red carpet during his official visit this month. Williams made his way to Baton Rouge in early June for a multi-day stay.
The Texas native has the TCU Horned Frogs squarely in the mix, but fresh off of an official to LSU, he's set a commitment date for July 4th. LSU feels they're in the lead here with the clock ticking until a decision is made.
A 6-foot-4, 315-pound menace up front, Bo Davis and his recruiting team have circled Williams as a major priority down the stretch with the Tigers out in front for her services. Both Davis and Blake Baker have been pursuing Williams heavily as of late.
Xavier Ukponu: June 29th
Ukponu has had LSU near the top of his list over the last few months with the Tigers set to get an official visit this weekend.
The 6-foot-2, 290-pounder has LSU and and Arkansas pushing for his services down the stretch, but as of right now, the Tigers will get the final visit before Ukponu shuts down his recruitment.
A Texas native, Davis continues his pursuit of the top talents in the Lone Star State.
LSU has continued trending for several of their top targets with Shanklin, Ukponu and Williams circled as priority targets down the stretch. Could they pop next? Time will tell.
