Coveted Louisiana Quarterback Locks in Visit with LSU Football
Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian four-star quarterback Peyton Houston continues his rise in the 2027 Recruiting Class as a sought-after prospect by Southeastern Conference programs.
Houston, who has reeled in offers from Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, Texas and more, has become a household name in the rising junior class.
The Louisiana native is a player that LSU has firmly on the program's radar after extending an offer last fall with coach Joe Sloan making the call.
The 2027 Recruiting Cycle is loaded with talent in The Boot at the quarterback position with Houston and Elijah Haven being a pair of names to keep tabs on.
For Houston, he dominated the prep scene for his Evangel Christian squad.
Houston completed 310/443 passes (70%) for 4,480 yards with 38 touchdowns with only six interceptions while rushing 105 times for 690 yards and seven touchdowns.
It was monster game after monster game where he had seven games of 300+ passing yards, including a whopping 817 yards on 53/65 passing for eight touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 77-76 loss to Captain Shreve High School on October 10.
The Bayou State star set the Evangel Christian Academy single-season record with 5,170 yards of total offense during the 2024 season.
The impactful season has caused a meteoric rise for Houston where he has already reeled in 25+ offers including LSU, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Texas A&M.
The 6-foot-0, 195-pounder now has a pair of visits set for this weekend, according to On3 Sports' Pete Nakos.
Houston will take a trip to LSU for the program's Junior Day event along with a visit to see Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.
It's been an eventful offseason for Houston after bringing in more offers and lining up visits to premier Southeastern Conference schools.
Now, LSU will get a crack at the statsheet stuffing star with a visit set for Friday, a source confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI.
LSU will have several priority prospects in Baton Rouge for the Junior Day event with both commitments and targets making their way to campus.
There will be both 2026 and 2027 prospects in The Boot as LSU looks to build on an already talented 2026 class.
The 2026 Commitments (6):
Richard Anderson: No. 2 DL in America
Richard pledged to the Tigers in 2024 with the program continuing to keep a foot on the gas for his services. He's fresh off of a monster junior campaign at Edna Karr after leading his program to a state championship victory.
The coveted lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024. He's the top pledge in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class to this point.
Aiden Hall: No. 4 Safety in America
Hall committed to Kelly and Co. during his junior campaign where he joined his teammate, Richard Anderson, as LSU pledges in the 2026 class.
The coveted defensive back rounded out his junior season with 38 tackles, including 12 for loss and four sacks, plus four interceptions, 11 pass break-ups, four blocked punts and two fumble recoveries. One of the top safeties in America, LSU will be battling down the stretch for his services.
JaReylan McCoy: No. 8 Defensive Lineman in America
The Top-100 recruit just wrapped up an impressive junior campaign and is currently in Orlando (Fla.) alongside America's elite prospects for the Under Armour All-American Game. McCoy committed to Kelly and the LSU Tigers over USC and Tennessee where he ultimately came to a final decision while in Orlando.
He's a player multiple programs were turning the heat up for after logging 120 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss and 15 sacks across three seasons of high school ball. McCoy is a man amongst boys in the trenches. A 6-foot-7, 250-pounder with significant potential, he had the attention of the LSU Tigers down the stretch of his recruitment.
Kenny Darby: 4-star Wide Receiver
Darby is fresh off of a junior campaign where he landed on the 5A All-State team after logging 100 receptions for 1,764 yards and 24 scores. One of the most prolific receivers in Louisiana, Darby is a player the program remains high on heading into his senior season.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder is a speedy, twitchy wideout that burst on the scene in 2024 with LSU extending an offer. Darby wasted no time in pledging to the program.
Jakai Anderson: 4-star Wide Receiver
Anderson is another elite-level wide receiver out of Louisiana who recently earned 4A All-State honors after an impressive junior season. He logged 57 catches for 972 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season, but a Swiss Army Knife that does it all. Anderson also rushed for 151 yards and four scores on 16 carries.
LSU could also use him as a kick returner after hauling in a combined 518 yards and seven touchdowns on kick and punt returns in 2024. Anderson is a true do-it-all player.
Jalan Chapman: 3-star Offensive Lineman
Chapman, a three-star prospect out of New Orleans (La.), pledged to the Tigers last summer over Alabama, USC, Georgia and Tennessee, among others. He currently stands at 6-foot-3, 270 pounds following his junior year for New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton High after gaining national attention following his sophomore campaign in 2023.
*All Statistics Courtesy of On3 Sports*
More LSU News:
LSU Adds Commitments From Seven Top-100 Transfers in the Portal
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.