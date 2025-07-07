Decision Week: LSU Football and Texas A&M Contenders for No. 1 Athlete in America
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star athlete Lamar Brown will reveal a commitment decision this week with a pair of Southeastern Conference programs battling down the stretch.
Brown, the No. 1 ranked athlete in America, will choose between the LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes on July 10 as "Decision Day" inches closer.
But it's LSU and Texas A&M that have gained momentum this offseason with the pair of SEC schools looking to reel in the top-ranked two-way prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder has shined across his time on the prep scene after emerging as the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in his recruiting class.
But with intentions of playing defensive line at the next level, Brown continues playing on both sides of the ball, which has him sitting as the top-ranked athlete in the nation.
The Louisiana five-star attends University Lab High right on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge as the Tigers look to keep the coveted prospect home.
Brown took an official visit to LSU during the weekend of June 20 where he was joined by multiple top targets and commitments in the 2026 class.
LSU is looking to pair Brown alongside five-star defensive line commit Richard Anderson, the No. 1 defensive line prospect in America.
The coveted lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024. He's the top defensive pledge in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class to this point.
Anderson has heard from the top programs in America, but the Louisiana star has remained loyal to his commitment with the Tigers.
He assisted the LSU Tigers during Brown's official visit weekend in June where the duo could form a top one-two punch for the foreseeable future.
But the Texas A&M Aggies are a force to be reckoned with in this one, as one source put it to LSU Tigers On SI.
Mike Elko and the Aggies are firmly in the mix with Texas A&M pushing all the right buttons for the No. 1 athlete in America.
The SEC rival has gained momentum across the last few weeks with the LSU Tigers looking to fend off the program in College Station as they counter down the stretch.
With "Decision Day" inching closer, Brown will reveal a commitment to the program of his choice, but this will be one that will be a battle until the Early Signing Period in December.
The Louisiana five-star will reveal a commitment on July 10th at 12:15 p.m. CT and is one of the top available prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
