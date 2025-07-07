EA Sports College Football 26: LSU Football's Top-Ranked Players in the Game
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are back in EA Sports College Football 26 with the program seeing multiple players highly-rated this time around.
LSU will also have starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier on the cover of the "Deluxe Edition" alongside several of the top coaches and players in America.
“I’m very blessed to be on the cover first off,” Garrett Nussmeier said. “I mean, that’s an unbelievable feeling just to even see that, along with the other coaches and players in the game. To be able to use myself in the game, I will say, it’s an unreal feeling.”
For Nussmeier, he's an avid player of the game where he's set to use himself and the LSU Tigers routinely.
He's a 92 overall in the game where he's tied with Penn State's Drew Allar and Clemson's Cade Klubnik as the highest-rated signal-callers.
“It’s a lot of fun. I’m somebody who plays the video game a lot. So, to be able to hop on that and be able to play with my buddies as myself,” Nussmeier said. “It’s pretty funny. It’s a lot of fun. There’s a lot of jokes made when I maybe throw an interception in the game or something, my buddies are like, ‘It’s your fault twice.’ So, it’s pretty funny.”
LSU has already been labeled as one of the top overall teams in the game with a unique blend of speed and traits in EA Sports College Football 26.
Which players are the highest-rated this year?
A look into every LSU Tiger in the game and their overall:
The Quarterback Room:
Garrett Nussmeier: 92 overall
Michael Van Buren: 76 overall
Ju’Juan Johnson: 74 overal
Collin Hurley: 70 overall
The Running Back Room:
Caden Durham: 89 overall
Kaleb Jackson: 83 overall
Harlem Berry: 83 overall
Trey Holly: 79 overall
The Wide Receiver Room
Aaron Anderson: 89 overall
Nic Anderson: 88 overall
Barion Brown: 86 overall
Zavion Thomas: 81
Chris Hilton – 80 overall
Destyn Hill: 76 overall
Jelani Watkins: 73 overall
Kylan Billiot: 72 overall
Kyle Parker: 68 overall
The Tight End Room:
Bauer Sharp: 85 overall
Trey’Dez Green: 82 overall
Donovan Green: 81 overall
JD LaFleur: 68 overall
The Offensive Line Room:
Josh Thompson: 82 overall
DJ Chester: 80 overall
Braelin Moore: 79 overall
Paul Mubenga: 77 overall
Cown Echols: 77 overall
Ory Williams: 76 overall
Tyree Adams: 75 overall
Weston Davis: 75 overall
Bo Bordelon: 73 overall
Ethan Calloway: 70 overall
Khayree Lee: 70 overall
The EDGE Room:
Patrick Payton: 88 overall
Jack Pyburn: 80 overall
Jimari Butler: 79 overall
Gabriel Reliford: 75 overall
Dylan Carpenter: 72 overall
CJ Jackson: 70 overall
Kolaj Cobbins: 66 overall
The Defensive Tackle Room:
Bernard Gooden: 82 overall
Jacobian Guillory: 82 overall
Dominick McKinley: 79 overall
Ahmad Breaux: 79 overall
Shone Washington: 78 overall
Sydir Mitchell: 78 overall
Zion Williams: 73 overall
The Linebacker Room:
Harold Perkins: 91 overall
Whit Weeks: 89 overall
West Weeks: 77 overall
Davhon Keys: 76 overall
Tylen Singleton: 75 overall
Charles Ross: 73 overall
Princeton Malbrue: 63 overall
The Cornerback Room:
Ashton Stamps: 91 overall
Mansoor Delane: 90 overall
Ja’Keem Jackson: 82 overall
DJ Pickett: 80 overall
PJ Woodland: 77 overall
Michael Turner: 73 overall
The Safety Room:
A.J. Haulcy: 88 overall
Tamarcus Cooley: 85 overall
Javien Toviano: 80 overall
Dashawn Spears: 79 overall
Jardin Gilbert: 78 overall
Austin Ausberry: 78 overall
Joel Rogers: 73 overall
The Special Teams Room:
Kicker - Damian Ramos: 79 overall
Punter - Grant Chadwick: 74 overall
Placekicker - Aeron Burrell: 72 overall
