LSU Country

EA Sports College Football 26: LSU Football's Top-Ranked Players in the Game

Brian Kelly and Co. are back in EA Sports College Football 26; a look into all the player ratings for this season.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of LSU Football.
In this story:

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are back in EA Sports College Football 26 with the program seeing multiple players highly-rated this time around.

LSU will also have starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier on the cover of the "Deluxe Edition" alongside several of the top coaches and players in America.

“I’m very blessed to be on the cover first off,” Garrett Nussmeier said. “I mean, that’s an unbelievable feeling just to even see that, along with the other coaches and players in the game. To be able to use myself in the game, I will say, it’s an unreal feeling.”

For Nussmeier, he's an avid player of the game where he's set to use himself and the LSU Tigers routinely.

He's a 92 overall in the game where he's tied with Penn State's Drew Allar and Clemson's Cade Klubnik as the highest-rated signal-callers.

“It’s a lot of fun. I’m somebody who plays the video game a lot. So, to be able to hop on that and be able to play with my buddies as myself,” Nussmeier said. “It’s pretty funny. It’s a lot of fun. There’s a lot of jokes made when I maybe throw an interception in the game or something, my buddies are like, ‘It’s your fault twice.’ So, it’s pretty funny.”

LSU has already been labeled as one of the top overall teams in the game with a unique blend of speed and traits in EA Sports College Football 26.

Which players are the highest-rated this year?

A look into every LSU Tiger in the game and their overall:

The Quarterback Room:

Garrett Nussmeier: 92 overall

Michael Van Buren: 76 overall

Ju’Juan Johnson: 74 overal

Collin Hurley: 70 overall

The Running Back Room:

Caden Durham: 89 overall

Kaleb Jackson: 83 overall

Harlem Berry: 83 overall

Trey Holly: 79 overall

The Wide Receiver Room

Aaron Anderson: 89 overall

Nic Anderson: 88 overall

Barion Brown: 86 overall

Zavion Thomas: 81

Chris Hilton – 80 overall

Destyn Hill: 76 overall

Jelani Watkins: 73 overall

Kylan Billiot: 72 overall

Kyle Parker: 68 overall

The Tight End Room:

Bauer Sharp: 85 overall

Trey’Dez Green: 82 overall

Donovan Green: 81 overall

JD LaFleur: 68 overall

The Offensive Line Room:

Josh Thompson: 82 overall

DJ Chester: 80 overall

Braelin Moore: 79 overall

Paul Mubenga: 77 overall

Cown Echols: 77 overall

Ory Williams: 76 overall

Tyree Adams: 75 overall

Weston Davis: 75 overall

 Bo Bordelon: 73 overall

Ethan Calloway: 70 overall

Khayree Lee: 70 overall

The EDGE Room:

Patrick Payton: 88 overall

Jack Pyburn: 80 overall

Jimari Butler: 79 overall

Gabriel Reliford: 75 overall

Dylan Carpenter: 72 overall

CJ Jackson: 70 overall

Kolaj Cobbins: 66 overall

The Defensive Tackle Room:

Bernard Gooden: 82 overall

Jacobian Guillory: 82 overall

Dominick McKinley: 79 overall

Ahmad Breaux: 79 overall

Shone Washington: 78 overall

Sydir Mitchell: 78 overall

Zion Williams: 73 overall

The Linebacker Room:

Harold Perkins: 91 overall

Whit Weeks: 89 overall

West Weeks: 77 overall

Davhon Keys: 76 overall

Tylen Singleton: 75 overall

Charles Ross: 73 overall

Princeton Malbrue: 63 overall

The Cornerback Room:

Ashton Stamps: 91 overall

Mansoor Delane: 90 overall

Ja’Keem Jackson: 82 overall

DJ Pickett: 80 overall

PJ Woodland: 77 overall

Michael Turner: 73 overall

The Safety Room:

A.J. Haulcy: 88 overall

Tamarcus Cooley: 85 overall

Javien Toviano: 80 overall

Dashawn Spears: 79 overall

Jardin Gilbert: 78 overall

Austin Ausberry: 78 overall

Joel Rogers: 73 overall

The Special Teams Room:

Kicker - Damian Ramos: 79 overall

Punter - Grant Chadwick: 74 overall

Placekicker - Aeron Burrell: 72 overall

More LSU News:

The Buzz: LSU Football Trending for Multiple Targets on the Recruiting Trail

LSU Baseball's Derek Curiel Named D1 Baseball's National Freshman of the Year

LSU Football Beats Out Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators for Five-Star EDGE

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

Home/Recruiting