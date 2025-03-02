Elite California Defensive Back Has LSU Football 'Standing Out' in Recruitment

BREAKING: Elite 2027 CB Havon Finney Jr. has Reclassified to the 2026 Class, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’3 170 CB was ranked as the No. 5 Recruit in the ‘27 Class (On3 Industry)



These schools standout to Finney at this point in his process https://t.co/sEiuwcPtGS pic.twitter.com/s93o9zlGz1