Elite LSU Football Commit Makes Major Move With Tigers Amid Texas A&M Aggies Pursuit

Irmo (S.C.) five-star edge rusher Jaiden Bryant is back in Baton Rouge this weekend for an unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as the program keeps a foot on the gas for his services.

Bryant has surged up the recruiting rankings as of late where he now checks in as the No. 2 rated edge rusher in America and a Top-20 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

The South Carolina native verbally committed to Kiffin and the LSU Tigers in January, but it hasn't stopped programs across the country from fighting to flip him away this offseason.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Texas A&M Aggies, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Miami Hurricanes with the trio of programs eyeing the coveted defender amid a pivotal stretch in his recruitment.

"Bryant committed to the Tigers in January at the Under Armour All-America game, marking Lane Kiffin's first commit in his first full class at the helm," ESPN wrote.

"Bryant's high-energy approach stood out in multiple in-person evaluations. His power shows up on film, too, where he sets the edge and uses his energy in pursuit. With 2025 signings at defensive tackle like Lamar Brown, Deuce Geralds and Richard Anderson, Bryant is another key piece to developing a potentially dominant defensive line, a feature of past successful LSU teams as Kiffin tries to return the Tigers to national title contention."

#LSU holds a commitment from the No. 2 EDGE in America: Jaiden Bryant.



The 6’3, 245-pounder has surged to 5-star status with the Tigers turning up the heat to keep him locked in.



Now, he’s back in Baton Rouge for a weekend visit alongside Lane Kiffin and Co. pic.twitter.com/HlZM552W1E — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) March 28, 2026

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers reeled in Bryant's commitment during the Under Armour All-American Game in January with defensive line coach Sterling Lucas running point guard in his recruitment.

Bryant and Lucas developed a strong relationship while the highly-respected position coach was with the South Carolina Gamecocks - then carrying the momentum when he arrived in Baton Rouge.

Now, the relationship continues blossoming with Bryant also growing closer to Kiffin as the program keeps a foot on the gas amid a pivotal recruiting stretch.

The LSU commit will be accompanied by multiple blue-chippers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle this weekend - including the No. 1 prospect in Mississippi, offensive lineman Caden Moss.

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