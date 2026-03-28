Elite LSU Football Commit Makes Major Move With Tigers Amid Texas A&M Aggies Pursuit
In this story:
Irmo (S.C.) five-star edge rusher Jaiden Bryant is back in Baton Rouge this weekend for an unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as the program keeps a foot on the gas for his services.
Bryant has surged up the recruiting rankings as of late where he now checks in as the No. 2 rated edge rusher in America and a Top-20 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
The South Carolina native verbally committed to Kiffin and the LSU Tigers in January, but it hasn't stopped programs across the country from fighting to flip him away this offseason.
The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Texas A&M Aggies, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Miami Hurricanes with the trio of programs eyeing the coveted defender amid a pivotal stretch in his recruitment.
"Bryant committed to the Tigers in January at the Under Armour All-America game, marking Lane Kiffin's first commit in his first full class at the helm," ESPN wrote.
"Bryant's high-energy approach stood out in multiple in-person evaluations. His power shows up on film, too, where he sets the edge and uses his energy in pursuit. With 2025 signings at defensive tackle like Lamar Brown, Deuce Geralds and Richard Anderson, Bryant is another key piece to developing a potentially dominant defensive line, a feature of past successful LSU teams as Kiffin tries to return the Tigers to national title contention."
Kiffin and the LSU Tigers reeled in Bryant's commitment during the Under Armour All-American Game in January with defensive line coach Sterling Lucas running point guard in his recruitment.
Bryant and Lucas developed a strong relationship while the highly-respected position coach was with the South Carolina Gamecocks - then carrying the momentum when he arrived in Baton Rouge.
Now, the relationship continues blossoming with Bryant also growing closer to Kiffin as the program keeps a foot on the gas amid a pivotal recruiting stretch.
The LSU commit will be accompanied by multiple blue-chippers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle this weekend - including the No. 1 prospect in Mississippi, offensive lineman Caden Moss.
More LSU News:
LSU Basketball's Will Wade Receives Lucrative Contract With Massive Roster Investment
Kim Mulkey's Take: LSU Women's Basketball Eyeing Major Win Over Duke Blue Devils
Lane Kiffin Intrigued By This LSU Football Position Group Amid Massive Offseason
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics.Follow znagy20