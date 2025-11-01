Elite LSU Football Commit, Nation's No. 1 Prospect Being Heavily Pursued By SEC Rival
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown is the crown jewel in the LSU Tigers' 2026 Recruiting Class with the program looking to hold on down the stretch.
Brown, the No. 1 recruit in America, committed to the LSU Tigers over Texas A&M Aggies in July after making the decision to remain in the Bayou State for his college career.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder has been wined and dined by the top programs in the nation with the Aggies, Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes swinging for the fences, but it's the hometown LSU Tigers that ultimately won out.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said after his commitment.
"Frank Wilson - He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
But the commitment to LSU hasn't slowed down a significant pursuit from the Texas A&M Aggies.
The LSU Tigers are in a unique spot with the program without a head football coach, athletic director, and university president where the Aggies are looking to capitalize.
Brown has been feeling the love from Texas A&M as of late where he was seen enjoying himself with Aggies fans during their victory over LSU in Week 9 at Tiger Stadium.
Texas A&M commitments in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle have also been vocal about their desire to have Brown join them - with a social media push loud and clear from their pledges.
Now, fast forward to Saturday, and Brown has received a message from the Texas A&M Aggies program via social media.
The LSU Tigers hold the pledge, while sources close to Brown's recruitment feel the program remains in a solid spot, but it'll be one to monitor down the stretch heading into December's Early Signing Period.
Rivals' Steve Wiltfong echoed that same sentiment this week.
"Lamar Brown and his camp were talking to Texas A&M and other programs even before Brian Kelly got fired, but that certainly doesn't mean he's anywhere close to flipping - but that was one where he was having some dialogue," Rivals' Steve Wiltfong said.
"I think he always envisioned himself as a Tiger... It's about wanting to see who LSU gets in there and if it's a guy they like - if some of these assistant coaches are back."
LSU currently holds 17 commitments in the 2026 Recruiting Class where the haul has remained intact despite the program relieving Kelly of his duties last Sunday.
