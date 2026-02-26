LSU Football and Texas A&M Aggies Among Top Schools for Elite Florida Wide Receiver

Miami (Fla.) four-star wide receiver Nick Lennear has narrowed his focus to five schools with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers firmly in the mix for the Sunshine State pass-catcher.

Lennear checks in as the No. 3 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs battling for his commitment this offseason amid a pivotal stretch in his process.

The 6-foot, 165-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns, and USC Trojans, among several others, across his prep career.

" Lennear was a Navy All-American as a junior and is now down to five finalists in his recruitment: Florida State, LSU, Miami, Syracuse and Texas A&M," Rivals wrote.

"The 6-foot, 165-pounder continues to trend toward in the local Hurricanes, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. Miami began to pick up momentum in September as Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong logged a pick in favor of Mario Cristobal and Co. keeping him home.

"Over the past two seasons, he hauled in 58 passes for 1,038 yards and 18 touchdowns while playing alongside Syracuse signee Calvin Russell."

NEWS: Elite 2027 WR Nick Lennear is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’0 175 WR from Miami, FL is ranked as a Top 25 Recruit in the ‘27 Class (per Rivals Industry)



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/QZLpHHl2jC pic.twitter.com/StRbqnGt0N — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 26, 2026

Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes continue building momentum this offseason, but Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are making sure to push for the Sunshine State native despite an ACC foe making their presence felt.

LSU is beginning to identify priority targets at the wide receiver position in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the coaching staff casting a wide net across the country.

From Easton Royal (No. 1 WR) to Julius Jones (No. 11 WR) to Tre Moore (No. 21 WR), Kiffin and Co. are battling for America's top pass-catchers this offseason with multiple options in the market.

Now, LSU has made the cut for Leannear with the Tigers eyeing a fight against Miami, Texas A&M, Florida State and Syracuse amid a pivotal offseason stretch.

Kiffin and Co. are preparing for visit season with the Bayou Bengals already locking in trips with a myriad of top targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

More LSU News:

LSU Football, Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans Among Top Schools for No. 4 Rated WR

LSU Football Predicted to Land Commitment From Elite Louisiana Running Back

Paul Finebaum Reveals Bold Statement on LSU Football's Lane Kiffin Amid Major Move

Join the Community: