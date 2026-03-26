Elite LSU Football Quarterback Commit Helping Tigers' Push To Flip Nation's No. 1 WR

New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal remains the top priority for Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers this offseason as the program intensifies its pursuit to flip the Texas Longhorns commit.

In what has been a chaotic offseason for the No. 1 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, Royal has seen Southeastern Conference programs galore turn up the heat in their push to flip.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder revealed a commitnent to the Texas Longhorns and Steve Sarkisian on Nov. 29, but it hasn't stopped the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, and Tennessee Volunteers, among others, from keeping in constant communication.

"All day at school all of my friends are pushing me to flip to the LSU Tigers," Royal told Fox 8 New Orleans. "You only get this process once - so I'm committed to Texas, but I'm still trying to figure out if that's the best decision for me.

"The ultimate end goal is to make the best decision for me and my family.

"Me and Coach Lane [Kiffin] are building a relationship. He texts me often just telling me to have a good week - sending me videos, motivating me, and recruiting me to be an LSU Tiger."

From family and friends to other LSU commits, Royal has continued being courted by the Tigers this offseason following a change in leadership with Kiffin at the helm.

Courtesy of Easton Royal via X.

Now, another voice is pushing for the No. 1 wide receiver in America: Peyton Houston.

The Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian four-star quarterback has become a pivotal recruiter for the LSU Tigers after revealing his commitment to the program last fall.

The 5-foot-10, 202-pound dual-threat signal-caller has blossomed into the No. 2 rated prospect at his position with Kiffin and Co. intensifying their pursuit for Houston this offseason.

But Houston is also turning up the heat for other LSU Tigers targets - specifically Royal - as the offseason rolls on:

Now, as the offseason rolls on, Royal remains a top target for Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals with the program receiving assistance from Houston amid a significant push to flip the Texas Longhorns pledge.

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Lane Kiffin Intrigued By This LSU Football Position Group Amid Massive Offseason

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