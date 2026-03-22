Elite LSU Football Quarterback Commit Receives Prestigious Honor Amid Meteoric Rise

Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian four-star quarterback Peyton Houston made his way down to New Orleans on Saturday for the Elite 11 Regionals where he quickly turned heads at the prestigious event.

Houston, who committed to the LSU Tigers last fall, checks in as the No. 2 rated quarterback in Louisiana with Lane Kiffin and Co. winning out over the USC Trojans, Texas Longhorns, and Oklahoma Sooners, among others, down the stretch.

The 5-foot-10, 202-pound dual-threat quarterback put his name on the map after a historic sophomore season in 2024 where he completed 310-of-443 passes (70 percent) for 4,480 yards with 38 touchdowns to only six interceptions.

He also rushed the ball 105 times for 690 yards and seven scores.

Fast forward to his junior season in 2025 and the Top-10 quarterback in America once again stuffed the stat sheet for his program.

In just 25 games at the varsity level, Houston has thrown for 8,330 yards and 80 touchdowns. while also tallying an additional 1,632 yards and 19 scores on the ground.

Houston has become one of the most productive players in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the LSU Tigers keeping a foot on the gas for his services after a pair of face-to-face visits in January.

NEW: LSU 4-star QB commit Peyton Houston has been invited to this summer's Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles🎯



Read: https://t.co/4AWUnX20oq pic.twitter.com/XnZDIY2rsa — Rivals (@Rivals) March 21, 2026

According to Rivals, "As a sophomore, Houston racked up 5,170 total yards and 45 touchdowns this past season. He recorded an NFHS record of 817 passing yards in a game, too. He threw for 4,480 yards on the season en route to landing First Team All-District, First Team All-Prep and First Team LSWA All-State honors.

"He then put together another impressive season as a junior this fall. The 5-foot-10, 202-pound Houston was recruited to LSU by then-offensive coordinator Joe Sloan but has remained pledged as the program ushers in a new staff, led by Lane Kiffin."

Now, he's heading to Los Angeles (Calif.) this summer for the prestigious Elite 11 Finals after earning an invite on Saturday.

Houston continues navigating a pivotal offseason in the Bayou State where all eyes are the coveted signal-caller's development with the LSU Tigers keeping a foot on the gas in order to keep him committed to the hometown program.

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