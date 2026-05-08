LSU QB Commit Peyton Houston Has A Chance to Do Something No Tiger Has Ever Done

So far, the LSU Tigers have had five hard commits in their recruitment of 2027 prospects.

However, with four four-stars and one five-star, it's clear that the Tigers are focusing on quality and are on track to continue in that mission with several more targets leaning toward calling Baton Rouge home.

The focus on quality is extremely clear in regard to one prospect: Quarterback commit Peyton Houston, who won't be travelling far from his hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana, to play for LSU and head coach Lane Kiffin.

As well as being an in-state commit, Houston is poised to accomplish something that no past or present Tiger has been able to do.

LSU Commit Peyton Houston Named As An Elite 11 Finalist

Congratulations to our QB1 @PeytonHouston8.



Honor God and he will honor you openly. pic.twitter.com/WVQ7HFYsLi — Evangel FB Recruits (@RecruitEvangel) May 4, 2026

Houston has been named as a finalist for the Elite 11 award, one of the nation's premier high school quarterback development camps and competitions, specifically for juniors. Founded in 1999, the award features 20 finalists, with the final competition held in June.

The other LSU quarterback commits to make the Elite 11 finals were Colin Hurley in 2023, Rickie Collins in 2022, Walker Howard in 2021, and Garrett Nussmeier in 2020, TJ Finley in 2019, Myles Brennan and Lowell Narcisse in 2016, Anthony Jennings in 2011, Russell Shepherd in 2008, Jarrett Lee in 2006, Ryan Perriloux in 2004, and JaMarcus Russell in 2002.

If Houston is able to make it through the finals and win the award, he will be the first on a long list of LSU Tigers in the history of the event to do so.

The four-star from Shreveport's worth immediately shot up just due to his participation in the finals, as the award selects only the best 20 junior high school quarterbacks in the nation for a chance to compete for the award.

At 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds, Houston's passing talent caused him to receive interest from several D1 schools, including Duke, Clemson, Auburn, Arkansas and Notre Dame. Houston officially announced his commitment to LSU in September 2025, and will sign with the rest of the class of 2027 in December.

During his sophomore season in 2025, Houston put up an astounding 3,836 passing yards and 42 touchdowns on 231 completions, adding 942 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns to his resume. Scouting reports describe him as a quick and accurate passer that performs exceptionally during development camps, and as an above-average athlete despite his undersized stature.

The Tigers will receive Houston in Baton Rouge following quarterback Sam Leavitt's first season with LSU after transferring to Arizona State.

As a redshirt junior, Leavitt has a high chance of leaving for the 2027 NFL Draft, giving Houston a potential opportunity to compete for a spot on the field.

If Houston is able to finish strong during the Elite 11 finals, he will make history for the Tigers before he even arrives on campus.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.