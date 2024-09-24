Five-Star LSU Football Commit Bryce Underwood Shining During Senior Campaign
Belleville (Mich.) five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood is on a rampage to start his senior campaign after stuffing the stat sheet week in and week out.
The No. 1 player in America, and current LSU commit, is cementing his status as one of the top signal-callers in Michigan prep football history.
After tossing a pair of touchdowns in early September, the top-ranked player in the 2025 Class broke the Michigan high school record for career touchdown passes with his 125th score.
It was a monster day for Underwood after getting in the end zone over a handful of times and leading Belleville to a 65-0 victory.
Now, he's continuing his success as his Belleville squad nears the midway point in the 2024 season.
Underwood is 43-for-57 on passing attempts through four games with 14 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He's up to 803 yards through the air while adding another 263 yards on the ground with four rushing scores.
The No. 1 player in the country has looked the part in his final season before he prepares to put pen to paper in December with LSU.
The five-star LSU commit headlines a program-changing 2025 class for the Tigers with multiple blue-chip prospects prepared to sign with the Tigers during the Early Signing Period.
Here's what On3 Sports' Charles Power said of Underwood following Week 1 of his senior campaign just a few weeks ago:
“Underwood made his senior season debut and showcased a degree of athleticism and rushing ability we had yet to see,” Power said. "On3's long-time No. 1 prospect is well known as a top arm talent, but it was his legs that took center stage on Friday.
“The 6-foot-4, 214-pounder was unstoppable on designed runs and showed outstanding vision along with improved burst and top-end speed as he consistently pulled away from the defense. Underwood finished with 177 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries as his Belleville (Mich.) High team edged out a tight win. That doesn’t include a 48-yard touchdown run that was called back due to a needless block in the back.
“While we’ve known Underwood to be a gifted athlete, this is the most designed runs we’ve seen from him in a game and the best he’s looked running the ball to this point. For perspective, his 177 yards on Friday nearly eclipsed his season rushing total from the 2023 season. The combination of Underwood’s arm talent and athleticism makes him one of the more physically-gifted quarterbacks to come through the high school ranks in recent cycles.”
