Five-Star LSU Football Commit, Texas A&M Aggies Flip Target Set to Visit Tigers
No. 20 LSU will return to action on Saturday night for a Top-25 SEC showdown against No. 3 Texas A&M with the Tigers looking to keep the program's College Football Playoff hopes alive.
In a matchup that always delivers, Brian Kelly and Co. continue preparation for a difficult task against Marcel Reed and the Texas A&M Aggies offense with the stage set for an SEC clash in Death Valley.
The Week 9 matchup is continuing to generate significant buzz with the LSU Tigers set to hold the biggest recruiting weekend of the year in Baton Rouge.
Kelly and the Tigers will have multiple five-star targets in town - none bigger than five-star LSU commit Lamar Brown as the Bayou Bengals look to keep the 2026 Recruiting Class intact.
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in July after pledging to the hometown program over the Texas A&M Aggies down the stretch.
Brown, the top-ranked athlete in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, made the decision to remain home and suit up for the program right down the road from where he was born and raised.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said.
"Frank Wilson - He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
For the 6-foot-3, 285-pounder out of the The Boot, it ultimately became a battle between the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies with the Bayou State program winning out.
The Louisiana native is the crown jewel in the LSU Tigers' Recruiting Class with the program looking to keep the Baton Rouge product home for his college career.
Brown will be back in Tiger Stadium on Saturday with the program set to roll out the red carpet once again as the Texas A&M Aggies continue pushing for the five-star LSU commit.
La Mesa (Calif.) Mount Migel five-star athlete Brandon Arrington recently revealed a commitment to the SEC rival where he's leading the push to flip Brown from the LSU Tigers.
Brown has doubled down on his pledge to the LSU Tigers on multiple occasions, but as the program struggles in 2025, the Texas A&M Aggies are using it as leverage in their pursuit.
“Being a kid from the area, not everyone has the opportunity to stay home and play for the home team,” Brown told Rivals about his decision.
“To have the chance to play for the home team, to be able to shine on Saturdays … it’s a dream and it means a lot for any Louisiana kid.”
Now, Brown will be back in Death Valley on Saturday night for a matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CT.
More LSU News:
ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 8 With LSU Football Tumbling
Three Observations From LSU Football's Week 8 Loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores
Updated AP Top-25 Poll: LSU Football Falls, Oklahoma Sooners Cruise in Rankings
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.