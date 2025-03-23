Five-Star LSU Football Commitment, No. 1 WR in America Takes Visit to SEC Rival
Hattiesburg (Miss.) five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers on Wednesday following an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge.
Keys, the No. 1 rated wideout in America, pledged to the Bayou Bengals over the likes of Ole Miss, Alabama and Tennessee, among others.
The coveted prospect is coming off of an impressive junior campaign where led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
Despite going public with a commitment to the Tigers this week, Keys took a trip up to Oxford on Saturday for the program's Spring Camp practice.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have been a program Keys has had on his radar, and now with a visit wrapped up this weekend, the program will continue swinging for the coveted target.
LSU holds the verbal pledge, but it's no secret the top-ranked prospect in America will continue feeling out his options this offseason ahead of his senior campaign.
Now, he's wrapped up an unofficial visit to Ole Miss the weekend after committing to Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
For Kelly's program, it's clear LSU is on a heater as of late on the recruiting scene after adding commitments from a pair of Top-10 wide receivers this week in Keys and Jabari Mack.
LSU has now reeled in the top wide receiver haul in the nation to this point.
A look into the commitments LSU holds that have joined Keys in the 2026 Recruiting Class.
The LSU Wide Receiver Haul: 2026 Cycle Edition
Jabari Mack: No. 1 WR in Louisiana
Destrehan (La.) four-star wide receiver Jabari Mack has committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers, he revealed via social media on Saturday evening.
Mack, the No. 1 rated wideout in Louisiana, is ranked as a Top-10 receiver in America with Kelly's crew winning out for his services.
LSU earned the pledge over the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas A&M Aggies.
What led to the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder to make the decision to remain in the Bayou State? The chance to play in front of his friends and family.
“A big part of it for LSU is that stay-home mentality,” Mack told On3 Sports in February. “I hear that a lot from the coaches. I am always hearing from coach (Cortez) Hankton, Coach (Joe) Sloan and Coach (Frank) Wilson (III). The staff is cool, and I like Coach Hankton a lot because he keeps it real.
"He develops receivers too. LSU is easy for me to get to, and I like the environment up there. It feels crazy on game day. My family would get the chance to see me play, and I’d be with guys I already have a brotherhood with.”
Kenny Darby: 4-star Wide Receiver
Darby is fresh off of a junior campaign where he landed on the 5A All-State team after logging 100 receptions for 1,764 yards and 24 scores. One of the most prolific receivers in Louisiana, Darby is a player the program remains high on heading into his senior season.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder is a speedy, twitchy wideout that burst on the scene in 2024 with LSU extending an offer. Darby wasted no time in pledging to the program.
Darby is rated as the No. 7 overall prospect in Louisiana and the No. 2 wide receiver.
Jakai Anderson: 4-star Wide Receiver
Anderson is another elite-level wide receiver out of Louisiana who recently earned 4A All-State honors after an impressive junior season. He logged 57 catches for 972 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season, but a Swiss Army Knife that does it all. Anderson also rushed for 151 yards and four scores on 16 carries.
The prized prospect is rated as the No. 8 overall player in Louisiana and a Top-200 overall prospect in America
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.